East High Student Council recognized as student organization of character

SIOUX CITY — The East High School Student Council has been recognized as the 2021 Student Organization of Character Award recipient for the state of Iowa.

The Student Organization of Character Award is presented annually to one student group demonstrating good character by The Ray Center at Drake University. The center recognizes Iowans who show six distinct character traits including trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring and good citizenship.

Named after two of Drake University’s most respected alumni, former Gov. Robert D. Ray and his wife, Billie Ray, The Ray Center has recognized more than 150 individuals and groups for showing group character since 2005. A volunteer selection committee reviews nominations for all awards.

This is not the first time the East High School Student Council has been recognized. This past year, the student group received the Kelly Nieber Service Award from the Iowa Association of Student Councils for its outstanding commitment to community service.

Caitlin Yamada

