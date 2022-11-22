East Moline discusses sale of center at Beacon Harbor

The City of East Moline may sell its Visitor Center at the Quarter to Living Lands & Waters to use for office space and a neighboring floating classroom.

The City Council talked about selling the property — originally called Beacon Harbor River Centre — in early June. Since then, Chad Pregracke, president and founder of Living Lands & Waters, has said his group wants to buy it.

The proposal was discussed during this week's Committee of the Whole, where Pregracke explained his interest and the related benefits to the city.

“One, it will occupy the space," he said of the vacant riverfront center. "It will bring people to that specific development to include thousands of students through there annually. These are people that will not normally go to that area, and it will be a great way for them to see the Mississippi River and the wonderful area in East Moline.”

He proposes that the first-floor space would house the regional office of The Nature Conservancy, which is a global environmental organization headquartered in Arlington, Va.

“We [Living Lands & Waters] have done work with them previously and plan to do so in the future. They expressed an interest in utilizing the lower level of the building if we are successful in obtaining,” he said.

The Visitor Center second-floor space would serve as Living Lands & Waters’ main office. Pregracke also intends to dock a barge at the property to serve as a floating classroom for area junior and senior high schoolers interested in river-related education and occupations.

“Our organization would work through different schools and teachers to identify the right-aged students to attend workshops,” Pregracke said. “It would be used for various Living Lands & Waters programs to include education opportunities. This will not be used for youth only; it will be used for adults as well.”

Pregracke also plans to utilize three, 14-passenger canoes for the educational programming, allowing participants to gain first-hand, on-the-water experience.

Though East Moline councilmen and administrators alike say the Living Lands & Waters barge could provide an additional destination point, they note it may also present aesthetic concerns for potential property owners in existing and planned residential development areas adjacent to it.

Another concern relates to existing erosion of the concrete ramp that gives access to a landing pad, which is where the barge would dock. Due to the ramp’s undercutting of earth beneath its walkway, city staff said, it will require additional engineering work in order to determine the correct scope of repairs.

Pending the Visitor Center acquisition, Pregracke said, the classroom barge would dock at the property for the following year. After that, it would move to other areas along the Mississippi River throughout the county.

“As we identify other major cities, it would travel to those locations for a semester at a time,” Pregracke said.

If the city approves Pregracke’s proposal, the property’s surrounding public area, including parking, the Great River Trail and river landing pathway, would remain under city ownership.

Use of the river-landing pathway and ramp to dock Living Lands' barge would require a licensing agreement, which city administrator Doug Maxeiner said also will require more discussion.

“Since these two items are tied together, I would anticipate considering both items at the same meeting. With the holiday in between this meeting and next, I would anticipate that the license agreement will likely not be ready for the Dec. 5 meeting, but we would strive to have that ready for consideration on Dec. 19,” he said.

According to Maxeiner, the Visitor Center property has not been listed on the market. The second floor has been used as community meeting space since the center's opening in 2004, he said, but it lacked definitive, organizational use.

“The developer of the [nearby] residential units expressed an interest in purchasing it, and now Mr. Pregracke of Living Lands & Waters has provided this proposal,” Maxeiner said. “Under state law, to sell City-owned property, we can either solicit bids for the property or we can accept proposals for the purchase at no less than 80% of an appraised value, which is the methodology being pursued here.”

Both methods require a super-majority vote, which is six aldermen in East Moline’s case, Maxeiner said. The Visitor Center property has an appraised value of $62,000, and Pregracke proposes to buy it for $49,600.

If the city moves forward with Pregracke’s proposal, Maxeiner said, those who previously expressed interest in purchasing the property must surrender their request. The Visitor Center’s current tax-exempt status could remain under Pregracke’s ownership.

“The property is currently tax-exempt since it is owned by the City. If it remains tax exempt under the private owner, there would be no loss,” Maxeiner said. “It is undetermined if the property will remain tax exempt or not. That will be a decision for the County.”

Any repairs or improvements to the Visitor Center property would be the responsibility of the buyer.