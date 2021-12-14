 Skip to main content
East, West high schools put on lockdown following threat

SIOUX CITY – Sioux City East and West high schools were put on lockdown for a short period of time on Tuesday following a threat made on social media.

The source of the threat was identified and put in police custody, said Leslie Heying, director of communications.

“Students and staff are safe, and the lockout has been lifted at both schools,”  Heying said.

a notification was sent to parents of students at each school, which urged them to not go to the school buildings.

No additional information is available at this time.

