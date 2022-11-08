Eastern Iowa Community Colleges begins spring registration

Beginning yesterday, new students could begin registering for Eastern Iowa Community Colleges’ Spring 2023 term.
Classes begin on Jan. 17, 2023, but students are encouraged to register as soon as possible in order to have more flexibility while scheduling classes. EICC's has over 15 exclusively online offerings - including an Associate's Degree - give students the opportunity to learn wherever they choose, optimal for those juggling work or family schedules while completing coursework.
EICC offers 30 career technology programs aimed at helping students directly enter the job market post-graduation. Programs range from advanced manufacturing and truck driving to nursing and business, with several other options. Financial aid is still available for the upcoming academic year; many students can qualify for Iowa's Last Dollar Scholarship, which covers the cost of tuition in over two-dozen high demand fields.
Additionally, EICC’s college transfer program gives students the opportunity to complete the first two years of a four-year degree close to home. State universities and area private colleges partner with EICC to ensure students completing an Associate in Arts degree at the colleges can easily transfer their credits.
EICC's website provides a 'New Student Checklist' that walks new students through the college application and registration process.
South Sioux City Community School district announced four finalists in the search. Those finalists include assistant superintendent Ashley O’Dell. Current superintendent Todd Strom announced recently he would retire at the end of the school year.
The University of South Dakota’s computer science program has grown significantly over the last few years. It is also the first university in South Dakota to offer an artificial intelligence program and has been attracting students from all over the world.
The Davenport Community School District presented results from its community survey on long-range facilities planning, which was sent to all district households in early October. The survey revealed that Pathway #2's K-5, 6-8 grade configuration proposal garnered the most support among survey respondents, which could potentially close Buchanan, Washington and Monroe Elementary Schools. The school board will vote on which schools will close in December, and these closures will take effect beginning fall of next school year.
Rock Island High School staff participated in the "Hot Shakes Challenge" to raise money for the annual Student Hunger Drive competition on Thursday—tasting increasing levels of hot sauce as they read Shakespearian excerpts.
The Moline High School Special Olympics basketball team will host a Fall Classic tournament from 9:00 a.m. to noon, competing with three other area Special Olympics teams to raise money for the MHS Special Olympics program. The tournament will be held in the high school's physical education facility.