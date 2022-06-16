Eastern Iowa Community Colleges names new chancellor

The Eastern Iowa Community Colleges board has unanimously chosen Sonya Williams, Ph.D. as its next chancellor.

The Oklahoma native is a former Air Force captain and parent of four children, who leaves her post as Vice President of Education and Chief Academic Officer at the College of Lake County in Grayslake, Ill. She is replacing Chancellor Don Doucette, whose retirement has been delayed until mid-August, when Williams takes over.

The board announced the appointment on Thursday.

“Although we’ve encountered a few bumps in the road along the way, we are very happy to be here today, ready to introduce an outstanding community college leader who we are confident can lead our colleges into the future with vision, intelligence and heart,” said Robert Gallagher, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges District Board of Trustees President.

The "bumps in the road" included an extended chancellor search after three of the first four finalists dropped out of the running.

The only remaining finalist from the first-round choices was an internal candidate, Ellen Bruth, PhD, EICC's Vice Chancellor for Workshop and Economic Development.

Contacted by a reporter this week for comment on the board's decision and on complaints by some that she was treated badly in the hiring process, Bluth said her attorney advised her against speaking publicly.

Williams is to begin Aug. 8 and said she looks forward to exercising her "student-centered drive" at her new post. She also vowed on Thursday to focus on producing a ready workforce for the community.

“My goals for education, my professional and personal values, and my commitment to advance the mission of community colleges aligns with those shared by EICCD,” she said.

“We will stand firm in our commitment to students and stakeholders by strengthening our stance to cultivate an encouraging, innovative and collaborative culture. As chancellor, I am excited for the opportunity to model the way and join a statewide system that provides life-changing opportunities to the communities we serve. Thank you for supporting me in this endeavor, I look forward to working with all of you.”

As chancellor, Williams will oversee the operations of all of EICCD, including Clinton, Muscatine and Scott Community Colleges. The colleges also deliver services through satellite sites in Maquoketa, Wilton and various locations in Davenport, as well as many area high schools.

She previously served as dean of the Arts and Sciences Division at Joliet Junior College in Joliet, Illinois.

Williams earned a doctor of philosophy in anatomical sciences and cell biology/neurosciences from the University of Oklahoma Health Science Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

A search for a new chancellor has been in the works since current Chancellor Don Doucette announced earlier this year that he would retire July 1. Doucette has served as the district’s chancellor since 2011.

