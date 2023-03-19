Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) will host its seventh annual Women in Information Technology (IT) Conference on Friday, March 24, featuring a lineup of speakers, presentations and breakout sessions.

The daylong event, hosted by EICC's IT department, is open to local women in the IT field, current students and/or those considering a career in technology. The conference will take place at the Scott Community College Urban Campus, 101 W. 3rd St. in downtown Davenport.

“There are many women working in the profession, but those numbers are not nearly what they could be,” EICC IT instructor Roberta Osmers said in a news release. “These are great jobs that women are especially well-suited for. This conference is one way we are attempting to draw more attention to the profession and the role women can play in it.”

Attendees will learn about cyber security, project management, new innovations in technology, career search and interview skills and what it's like to be a women in the workplace, among other things.

This year’s keynote speaker is Abigail Johnson, founder and CEO of Veterans Tech Support, a nonprofit that provides computers and technical help to veterans.

She will present "Veterans Tech Support: Technology Training for our Nation’s Heroes" and share her story — how a 14-year-old student was able to land the 2021-2022 Pilot Pen "Science FriXion" STEM Grant and establish a successful 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

A sampling of other sessions include:

Technology Hiring and Compensation Trends.

Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance: Convergence of Requirements.

Nursing Informatics: Combining Science and Tech.

The cost to attend is $25, to include lunch. Additionally, WIT Conference scholarships are available alongside discounted rates for current students.

To register, visit eicc.edu/WIT.

For more information, email EICC certified program planner Tyné Rieck at tlrieck@eicc.edu.

