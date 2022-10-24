 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eastern Iowa Community Colleges offers one-on-one fall campus visit options

  Updated
Eastern Iowa Community College, EICC

Eastern Community Colleges has several fall campus visits dates available in October and November for students and families looking to tour campus and learn more about EICC's academic programs, financial aid options, enrollment process and more. 

In-person, one-on-one visits are available at all of EICC's main college campus locations at Clinton, Muscatine, and Scott Community Colleges. Fall visit options are also available at the SCC Urban Campus and Blong Technology Center in Davenport.

Time slots are open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for the following dates:

• Wednesday, Oct. 26

• Monday, Nov. 7

• Wednesday, Nov. 9

Students can reserve their campus visit by completing the online form at eicc.edu/visit. If the upcoming fall visit days don't work, students can request to schedule a different date within the campus visit form. EICC's admissions office will also conduct virtual campus visits upon request.

Go to eicc.edu/visit for more information or call the campus you wish to visit:

  • Clinton Community College: 563-244-7000
  • Muscatine Community College: 563-288-6000
  • Scott Community College: 563-441-4000
  • Scott Community College Urban Campus: 563-336-3300
  • Blong Technology Center: 563-441-4360

Call toll-free 1-888-336-3907 or email eiccinfo@eicc.edu for more information. 

