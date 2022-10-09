 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eastern Iowa Community Colleges will offer required substitute teaching courses

  • Updated
Eastern Iowa Community College, EICC

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges (EICC) is offering five live online sessions to earn a substitute teaching license starting Monday, Oct. 17, to Monday, Nov. 14. The sessions will run from 6 to 9 p.m. through the Zoom webinar platform. 

EICC will offer the Board of Educational Examiners Approved Substitute Authorization Program, which is required to become an certified substitute teacher in Iowa. Individuals are officially authorized upon completing required courses and submitting all required fees to the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners. 

Courses cost $100, and the minimum age for participation is 21. The sessions will require a computer, smartphone or tablet with internet access. 

Anyone with an associate degree, 60 credit hours at a regionally accredited institution or a current paraeducator can fill K-12 substitute positions once completing the program — a background in education is not required. Paraeducators who hold limited certification to substitute teach solely in their own special education classroom may now substitute in any classroom.

According to an EICC press release, these are great opportunities for those with flexible schedules who enjoy being with students and are interested in earning a little extra income.

Course content includes topics like classroom management, instructional strategies, diversity and ethics.

To register, visit eicc.edu/substitute. Call toll-free 1-888-336-3907 or email eiccinfo@eicc.edu for more information. 

