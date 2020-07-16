Education departments will investigate complaint about sexual assault in Sioux City school

SIOUX CITY -- The state and federal departments of education have said they will investigate a case in which a Sioux City father has said his 4-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted at a Sioux City School District building.
Chad Krastel used the public forum portion of two February Sioux City School Board meetings to raise concerns related to his daughter reportedly being assaulted.
Krastel said his daughter began exhibiting troubling new behaviors after she was assaulted by a 6-year-old girl at the Beyond The Bell program at Leeds Elementary School on Nov. 10. By Nov. 21 the girl spoke of the incident to her parents, and has "suffered greatly" due to what she experienced, he said.
"This is a massive failure of the district's behalf. After we reported it to the school, we had a very difficult time. We were told there was not enough evidence, even though we had support from the police department and reports from three child psychologists, all experts in trauma," Krastel said.
A Wednesday letter from the U.S. Department of Education to Krastel said the department's Office for Civil Rights received his April complaint against the district "alleging discrimination on the basis of sex and retaliation."
The letter said an investigation has been opened to look into the allegations.
Additionally, after the Sioux City School Board did not address the matter in a way Krastel had sought, he brought an action to the Iowa Department of Education in May. The state board has not dismissed that action.
Krastel on Thursday told the Journal he and his wife are pleased with the departmental actions, "to finally understand what happened, and ensure it doesn't happen to us or anyone again. It also holds the school district accountable for their mishandling of our daughter's sexual assault, and the retaliation that followed."
He added, "We are pleased the Iowa Department of Education is moving forward with the appeal and declaring jurisdiction, as the Sioux City Schools attempted to circumvent the appeal process. This is a clear win for due process as well."
District officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Thursday.
In February, district Superintendent Paul Gausman, whom Krastel has also asked to resign, said he understands "not everyone will always agree with the actions we take or the outcome of a particular matter." Gausman said federal privacy laws prevent him from specifically addressing details related to the Krastel assertions.
Sioux City Police Department spokesman Jeremy McClure in February confirmed to the Journal that a report of sexual abuse was filed with the department.
"As the matter involves two young juveniles, I am unable to release any more detail than that, but will say that no adults are suspected of committing any acts of abuse in this incident," McClure said.
