Education departments will investigate complaint about sexual assault in Sioux City school

The letter said an investigation has been opened to look into the allegations.

Additionally, after the Sioux City School Board did not address the matter in a way Krastel had sought, he brought an action to the Iowa Department of Education in May. The state board has not dismissed that action.

Krastel on Thursday told the Journal he and his wife are pleased with the departmental actions, "to finally understand what happened, and ensure it doesn't happen to us or anyone again. It also holds the school district accountable for their mishandling of our daughter's sexual assault, and the retaliation that followed."

He added, "We are pleased the Iowa Department of Education is moving forward with the appeal and declaring jurisdiction, as the Sioux City Schools attempted to circumvent the appeal process. This is a clear win for due process as well."

District officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Thursday.

In February, district Superintendent Paul Gausman, whom Krastel has also asked to resign, said he understands "not everyone will always agree with the actions we take or the outcome of a particular matter." Gausman said federal privacy laws prevent him from specifically addressing details related to the Krastel assertions.