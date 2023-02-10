SIOUX CITY — For the first time in five years, the unions representing Sioux City’s teachers and various other staff are negotiating their full contracts.

On Thursday, the Sioux City Education Association and the Sioux City Education Support Personnel Association presented their opening proposals for the 2023-2028 master contracts.

In the last few years the Sioux City Education Association and the Sioux City Education Support Personnel Association, which represents the district’s teachers and the district support staff, respectively, have only been able to negotiate wages during the annual contract negotiations.

The SCEA proposed a 6.6 percent base salary increase and an $800 increase to longevity pay. The percentage increase would result in a $2,506 base pay increase, from $37,966 to $40,472,

The SCESPA proposed a $1.95 an hour increase and the addition of two new longevity pay categories: 5 years would give a $25 monthly increase and 10 years would give a $50 increase.

Under state law, the opening proposal from employee unions and the response from the district are open to the public. Subsequent bargaining sessions are held behind closed doors. The district will present its opening proposal next Thursday.

The SCEA represents roughly 1,000 teachers. The members decide on a proposal based on what teachers feel they need, or what it will take to retain or recruit employees, said Brenda Zahner, director of the Siouxland UniServ group of the Iowa State Education Association last year.

Zahner said the proposed contract is a nice combination of a wage increase and language changes to recruit and retain teachers.

In addition to salaries, the teachers union has proposed various changes throughout the contract including increases to substitute pay and supplemental pay, changes to sick leave, personal time and bereavement, increased preparation time, an additional holiday and more.

Similar to last year, SCEA is proposing increases to pay for teachers who substitute or receive increased numbers of students.

Teachers who perform substitute teaching duties during their planning time or teach a combined class due to a vacancy currently receive $40 per class period. The union proposes it is increased to $45.

If a teacher substitutes for a half-day, they currently receive $75, but the union is proposing it be increased to $80. If a teacher receives additional students due to a lack of substitutes for a half-day or if a nurse performs substitute nursing duties for a half-day, the union is proposing they also receive $80.

There are also proposed changes to substitution rules in the SCESPA contract. Currently, assistants who regularly work in Foundations, Compass Academy, or the Preschool program have $1.10 added to their regular hourly salary.

If an assistant substitutes for those areas but does not receive the additional hourly schedule, the union proposes they receive the additional $1.10 for time spent substituting. They are also proposing employees who are required to work as a substitute teacher be paid the substitute teacher rate for the time spent. If they are paid more than that rate, the union proposes they receive an additional $1.10 an hour.

Last year, the teachers union asked for meetings to be added to paid out-of-contract events and the hourly rate to be increased. Only the rate was increased. This year, the union is again asking for meetings to be added, as well as Safe School Trainings. They are asking the rate be increased from $40 to $45.

Currently, teachers work seven hours and 40 minutes each day. The union is asking the district to make the hours flexible, as long as the teacher is present 10 minutes prior and 10 minutes after class.

Teachers currently receive 700 minutes of preparation time in a 10-day cycle. The union proposes that be increased to 850 minutes.

Moving on to leaves including sick leave, bereavement and holidays, the two unions are asking for various changes.

The teachers union is asking for one extra paid holiday. Zahner said the SCEA union employees receive the least amount of paid holidays out of all of the district staff. They are also asking days before Labor Day, Memorial Day, Thanksgiving, and winter and spring break to dismiss two hours early instead of one.

In sick leave changes, the teachers union is asking the district to allow teachers to use sick leave in one-hour increments to decrease teacher absenteeism.

Teachers have step increases for sick leave, increasing from 10 days in the first year to 15 days in the sixth and subsequent years. The union is proposing teachers in their third, fourth, and fifth years receive 15 days.

They are also asking that teachers can use two days of sick leave for an emergency, an increase of one day from the current contract. If a teacher uses two days of sick leave for emergencies, the union proposes they can use an additional personal day for a third emergency.

In addition to the extra emergency day, the union proposes adding childcare emergencies to eligible reasons, such as if a daycare close due to illness.

If a teacher runs out of sick leave, the union has a sick leave bank that union employees donate to and utilize. Currently, it has a maximum of 110 days, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the bank has been running out faster than in the past, Zahner said. The union proposes it is increased to 130 days, with half being contributed by the district.

The support staff has a sick leave bank of 50 days. The union is proposing that be increased to 75 days for similar reasons as the teachers union.

For personal leave, the teachers union is proposing increasing it from two days to three days. The support staff union is proposing increasing it from one day to two days.

In sick leave and bereavement, both unions are proposing adding various individuals into the “immediate family” category. Zahner said families are more mixed and it is harder to define immediate family.

Currently, immediate family includes a parent, parent-in-law, child, wife, husband, brother, sister, or any member of the household of the employee.

The unions propose immediate family include: the employee’s spouse/domestic partner, child, foster child, stepchild, legal ward, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, parent foster parent, step-parent, father-in-law, mother-in-law, brother, sister, foster brother, step-brother, foster sister, step-sister, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchild, aunt, uncle, niece, nephew, first cousin, grandmother, grandfather or great relative in any of the above mentioned categories of the employee or employee’s spouse/domestic partner.

In the bereavement category, individuals represented by both unions are currently only allowed one day off for the death of a grandparent, grandparent-in-law, grandchild, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, uncle, aunt, nephew, niece, or first cousin. The union proposes removing this in partnership with the expanded immediate family categorization.

The support staff union is currently restricted to three days for the death of a son-in-law or daughter-in-law. The union proposes removing this.

For individuals not listed in the immediate family, the two unions are asking for two days instead of one to attend those funerals.

Some of the union members spoke during the open meeting. Many of them shared the same feeling that the district has been improving the culture, and they are looking forward to the contract negotiations. Zahner said it is important for the district to hear why they want to make these changes and how personal the negotiations are.

“It is personal because they put their heart and soul into what they do every day,” Zahner said.

Mary Olorundami, an elementary teacher, said in the last few years, her excitement, joy, and pride for the district have been fading. She said there has been a hectic and negative climate in the last few years, but she is seeing a positive shift.

Olorundami said now that Interim Superintendent Rod Earleywine has been chosen as the permanent superintendent; he has the opportunity to set the tone for the district.

“We’re here, we’re ready to work with you, we’re ready to show up as a united front to show staff in our district that their time is valuable, their work is valuable, and that they are valuable professionals,” she said.