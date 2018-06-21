SIOUX CITY -- A state watchdog agency has dismissed two claims from two local residents who accused the Sioux City School Board of violating the state's public meetings laws.
The action was taken as one critic, Dan Greenwell, continues to try to find the dissertation of Sioux City Superintendent Paul Gausman.
In a Thursday meeting of the Iowa Public Information Board, members voted to dismiss the claims of Greenwell, a longtime school administration critic, and Dennis Fischer, who is the husband of a district teacher. In April, the men had first asserted the school board violated Iowa's open meetings law and open records law.
IPIB Executive Director Margaret Johnson in each monthly meeting makes a recommendation to accept or dismiss the cases. Dismissals usually are based on the question not fitting into the IPIB jurisdiction or the complaints not having merit, Johnson explained.
The Thursday votes by the IPIB board affirmed the two dismissals that Johnson recommended, and she said Greenwell asked to delay a third complaint to the July 21 meeting. The Journal covered the meeting telephonically.
In a statement to the Journal, district spokeswoman Mandie Mayo said, "We feel strongly that there have been no violations of either the open meetings or open records laws, and we are pleased that the executive director’s recommendations for dismissal support our position in two of the complaints."
Greenwell on Thursday said he didn't agree with the dismissals.
In one complaint, Greenwell claimed the district violated the open records law by failing to comply with a request to see a copy of the dissertation Gausman wrote for an advanced degree at the University of St. Thomas in the Twin Cities.
In a May 14 school board meeting, Greenwell requested that the district provide him with a copy of Gausman’s dissertation, since the superintendent has cited it for some management actions related to middle schools. Greenwell followed that with a complaint to IPIB on May 17, contending that the school district violated Chapter 22 of the public records law.
Greenwell acknowledged the request was denied by the district because the document was a "personal record of Dr. Gausman, not a public record" of the district. The response to IPIB by the district's lawyer said the district doesn't have the dissertation and it is not a public document.
During Thursday's meeting, Johnson said Greenwell's dissertation complaint "appears legally insufficient and does not have merit." IPIB members voted in less than three minutes to affirm her recommendation to dismiss.
"The very basic question still remains: Why would someone refuse to release their core academic work if they quoted it as an example for the basis of making substantive changes in the middle schools? This behavior is very strange and begs further questions," Greenwell said.
University of St. Thomas Senior Media Relations Manager Vineeta Sawkar in late May told the Journal that Gausman was registered as a student from 2003 to 2007. The college confirmed the title of Gausman's dissertation was "Teachers in Teams: A Case Study of Middle School Collaboration."
The complaint by Fischer alleged board member Jackie Warnstadt publicly commented on a teacher pay issue at the March 26 meeting, at a time when the district was negotiating with the teachers union on a new contract. The school district response said no deliberation or action was taken by that Warnstadt comment at the meeting, so there was no violation of open meetings laws.
Johnson's recommendation said a review of the meeting showed no deliberation was taken, and IPIB members agreed.
In the Greenwell combined complaint that was bumped to July for action, he said the district has not been responsive to Freedom Of Information Act requests to get budget information and details on the Talented and Gifted program.
He wrote, "The District has a pattern of 'scope creep' on agenda items and often diverts to other topics and matters without having them on the agenda item. This is a frequent event and an intentional pattern of circumventing the open meetings law."
The Iowa Public Information Board is an independent agency governed by a nine-member board appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Senate. The panel has jurisdiction over local governmental bodies that violate open meetings or public records laws. Complaints must be filed within 60 days of the alleged violation.
The Sioux City law firm representing the district was Moore Heffernan Moeller Johnson & Meis.