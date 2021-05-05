Father, daughter duo participate in 'Are You Smarter Than Our Fourth Graders' fundraiser

Serving as hosts for the show were Sioux City Journal Editor Bruce Miller and Heidi Reinking, Siouxland Chamber of Commerce and wife of Sioux City school district teacher, Ryan Reinking.

Rohlena was supposed to participate last year but the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The kids and contestants are given a study guide of 154 to 170 questions that may appear during the competition. Harper said she studied with her friend Sophia who was also a contestant.

During the school day, they would randomly ask each other a question.

“Hey what’s the only U.S. national holiday that falls on a Thursday,” Harper said. If they got it wrong, they would repeat it over and over again. Because Rohlena became a participant at the last minute, he did not get the chance to study.

The event was filmed on April 25. Niebuhr said the kids and contestants were amazing. She also said it would not have been possible without all of the sponsors and volunteers.

Harper said it was really fun and she only got a few questions wrong. She said she feels smarter now.

"Now I know I’m smarter than like five grownups," she said. "I’m even smarter than a weather man."