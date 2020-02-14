Father says Sioux City school officials not responsive to sexual abuse of 4-year-old child

"In incidents where juveniles are too young to be considered legally culpable, referrals to appropriate agencies are made. The Sioux City Police Department thoroughly investigates allegations of abuse against children and works with several experts and organizations in the community to render services to and protect children."

School district spokeswoman Mandie Mayo said Friday she cannot comment on the incident, due to student privacy laws.

"The Sioux City Community School District is committed to maintaining the safety of every student. The district works with all of our families and students when we become aware of a concern about a student’s well-being," Mayo said.

Kastrel said school administrators, including Leeds Elementary School Principal Angela Bemus, district Director of Student Services & Equity Education Jen Gomez and Superintendent Paul Gausman were not responsive in conducting an investigation in accordance with school policy, as set in the Anti-Bullying and Harassment section.

Kastrel said a full investigation into what he frames as mishandling of the policy did not occur, until Gausman was spurred by an email sent to both the superintendent and Iowa Department of Education.

"I hold all of the district responsible," Kastrel said.