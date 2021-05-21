Fifth generation student graduates from Whiting High School

"The hands-on, the one-on-one, I can't imagine not knowing half the kids in my class because (it was too big)," she said.

Whiting is one of the few unconsolidated rural school districts in the state. Teel said she feels lucky to have been able to attend with the small class sizes and familiar faces. "Ten of us have been together since kindergarten."

That means they've gone through all those changes -- like graduating kindergarten, school dances and awkward teenage phases with the same people -- a feat that few can claim.

Teel, for example, was in volleyball, basketball and softball; and knew all of her teammates' work ethics and reactions.

But it can be tiring to be around the same people every single day. Throughout her senior year, Teel was taking more interest-based classes and had less classes with other seniors.

"This year I actually missed them a lot because I did not have a class with all of us," she said.

Those experiences are why she chose to attend Buena Vista for college majoring in biomedical sciences. Throughout school she took online Western Iowa Tech Community College online and will enter as a sophomore.