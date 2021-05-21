Fifth generation student graduates from Whiting High School

WHITING, Iowa -- Lauryn Teel's great, great grandparents lived in Whiting because they were farmers.
"You stayed because that's what you did," said Lauryn's grandmother, Julie.
Lauryn Teel believes her family stayed because of the small and tight knit community. She'll head to Storm Lake, Iowa, in the fall to begin her first year at Buena Vista University.
When she graduates from Whiting Community High School Saturday, she'll represent the fifth generation of her family to attend the school.
Teel is proud of this and it is something she holds close to her heart.
Her great, great grandmother graduated in 1924.
Her great grandfather graduated in 1950.
Her grandmother graduated in 1973.
Her mom graduated in 1997.
The first generation graduated almost 100 years ago and Lauryn said it is amazing to think of the differences in the school - and family - throughout the years.
In this age of school consolidation, it's rare to find that kind of lineage.
Teel is one of 14 students in her graduating class; a size she said is average.
Because Whiting is small (population: 925), Teel loves knowing everyone and getting the opportunity to build bonds with community members and teachers. She said she couldn't imagine herself anywhere else.
"The hands-on, the one-on-one, I can't imagine not knowing half the kids in my class because (it was too big)," she said.
Whiting is one of the few unconsolidated rural school districts in the state. Teel said she feels lucky to have been able to attend with the small class sizes and familiar faces. "Ten of us have been together since kindergarten."
That means they've gone through all those changes -- like graduating kindergarten, school dances and awkward teenage phases with the same people -- a feat that few can claim.
Teel, for example, was in volleyball, basketball and softball; and knew all of her teammates' work ethics and reactions.
But it can be tiring to be around the same people every single day. Throughout her senior year, Teel was taking more interest-based classes and had less classes with other seniors.
"This year I actually missed them a lot because I did not have a class with all of us," she said.
Those experiences are why she chose to attend Buena Vista for college majoring in biomedical sciences. Throughout school she took online Western Iowa Tech Community College online and will enter as a sophomore.
Growing up with all of her family members just blocks away is something Teel cherished.
"All my memories are here," she said.
There are 11 cousins still in school and Teel has two younger sisters in sixth and 10th grade.
Once she starts a family of her own, Teel said she wants to stay close to Whiting. She can't imagine raising a family anywhere else. Having aunts and uncles in town, with little cousins running around just a block away and grandma's house across the street from the school, the family built strong bonds.
"I pray my kids get to go to Whiting one day," she said.
Graduation will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday at school gymnasium.
Caitlin Yamada