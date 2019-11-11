First look: Sioux City schools budget could add 15 teachers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Iowa school officials have requested legislators to set the supplemental state aid percentage as early as possible, so budgets can more readily be settled. Gausman said the projection of 1.5 percent SSA is more likely than 2.5 percent.

The budget covers the level of services that can be delivered for approximately 15,000 district students.

The Sioux City School Board in April adopted a budget of $225 million for the 2019-20 school year, which included raises for teachers and other workers in the vicinity of 2 percent, while adding more special education personnel, in one of the few ways the district will expand offerings. The budget contains $172.6 million of spending from the general fund, which is by far the largest budget category.

This year, the district's property tax rate is $15.30 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, or down by 5 cents per $1,000 from the $15.35 of last year.