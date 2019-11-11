First look: Sioux City schools budget could add 15 teachers

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City School District administrative officials are expecting a bigger budget next year, as initial projections aired Monday show new revenues could be up to 2.5 percent higher, while expenses could rise up to 3 percent.
In a first discussion of projected topline budget numbers for the 2020-21 school year, district Finance Director Patty Blankenship in a school board meeting shared projections at 1.5 and 2.5 percent growth higher state supplemental aid, along with spending scenario increases of 2 and 3 percent, which could add 15 more teachers.
Superintendent Paul Gausman said the budget process doesn't usually begin with a specific expenditure, but said with a higher enrollment of 385 students this year, at least 15 new teachers would be ideally added next year.
Gausman said that would reduce the class size ratio, which "is such a hot topic."
While administrators and board members in recent years have bemoaned not getting bigger chunks of money from the Iowa Legislature, the financial picture for schools seems to be improving. For instance, at this point two years ago, Blankenship shared scenarios where supplemental state aid growth rate was at zero percent or 1 percent, and it ultimately ended up at 1 percent for Iowa school districts for 2018-19.
Over the last five years dating to the 2015-16 year, the average supplemental state aid has been 1.53 percent, and the district's expense growth has been 1.47 percent, Blankenship said.
You have free articles remaining.
Iowa school officials have requested legislators to set the supplemental state aid percentage as early as possible, so budgets can more readily be settled. Gausman said the projection of 1.5 percent SSA is more likely than 2.5 percent.
The budget covers the level of services that can be delivered for approximately 15,000 district students.
The Sioux City School Board in April adopted a budget of $225 million for the 2019-20 school year, which included raises for teachers and other workers in the vicinity of 2 percent, while adding more special education personnel, in one of the few ways the district will expand offerings. The budget contains $172.6 million of spending from the general fund, which is by far the largest budget category.
This year, the district's property tax rate is $15.30 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, or down by 5 cents per $1,000 from the $15.35 of last year.
The 2019-20 budget was set in a better financial climate than in the last few years, and the district did not need to cut staff. The 2.06 percent increase in state supplemental aid is higher than the previous two budget years, which saw increases of 1.1 percent and 1 percent.
During those two years, Sioux City district officials were forced to cut millions of dollars in spending, which included slashing some teachers' pay and offering financial incentives to teachers who agreed to retire early.
The projection of the property tax rate for 2020-21 will be aired in the Feb. 22 board meeting, and other meetings on Dec. 9, Jan. 27 and Feb. 10 will highlight other key budget figures.
The budget timeline shared by Blankenship recommends that final changes to the financial plan be made on March 9, then the budget is expected to be adopted after a final public hearing on April 14.
The Monday meeting also included spending authority projections that were tied to varying supplemental state aid projections. The district’s spending authority impacts the development of the general fund budget, and is composed of the current year spending authority, plus the carried over spending authority from the prior year.