 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Five firms seek to lead search for next Nebraska commissioner of education

  • 0

Matt Blomstedt, who has served as Nebraska's education commissioner since 2014, announced Friday that he is retiring from the position.

Five firms have cleared the first hurdle to lead the search for Nebraska’s next commissioner of education, a state official said Friday.

Five proposals were submitted and all five met the minimum submission requirements to move forward in the process, said Nebraska State Board of Education member Patti Gubbels, who is chairing the board’s ad hoc search committee.

The firms are:

* Hazard Young Attea Associates.

* GR Recruiting.

* McPherson & Jacobson.

* National Association of State Boards of Education.

* Nebraska Association of School Boards.

Committee members are slated to meet this week to narrow the list to the top three or four firms, Gubbels said. Those firms will then make a presentation to the full board at its December meeting.

People are also reading…

The board will select one to lead the search.

The Omaha World-Herald requested copies of the five proposals, but a department spokesman said procurement rules prevent it from sharing those at this point in the process.

Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt announced in September that he will be resigning Jan. 3 after nine years as education commissioner.

Deborah Frison, one of the state’s two deputy commissioners, was selected by the State Board of Education to serve in place of Blomstedt, once he leaves, until the next commissioner is hired.

In the request for proposals, the board reserved the right to nominate and select its own applicants for the position in addition to the applicants who are recommended by the selected firm.

The ad hoc committee was formed by board President Patsy Koch Johns to lead the search and hiring process. Koch Johns and board member Jacquelyn Morrison are also on the committee.

The proposals were not to exceed $49,900.

In seeking proposals, the board indicated it is looking for a firm with extensive experience in conducting searches for educational entities, preferably with specific experience in recruiting state commissioners of education or chief state school officers, and leaders for larger school districts.

The request stated the firms must have an understanding of pre-K-12 education, vocational rehabilitation and the commissioner search process.

In addition, the request said, the firms must have a proven regional or national presence and the capability to identify and recruit individuals who may be actively or passively searching for a new position.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

South Sioux City Schools announce superintendent finalists

South Sioux City Schools announce superintendent finalists

South Sioux City Community School district announced four finalists in the search. Those finalists include assistant superintendent Ashley O’Dell. Current superintendent Todd Strom announced recently he would retire at the end of the school year.

Western Illinois University names alumni Liz Nolte as director of development

Western Illinois University names alumni Liz Nolte as director of development

Western Illinois University (WIU) named Liz Nolte as its new director of development. She will be based at the WIU-Quad Cities campus, but will serve the entire university and report to the vice president of advancement and alumni relations. Nolte earned her bachelor's degree and was a member of the track and field at WIU, and previously served as the operations and communications director for Renew Moline in Moline, Ill. and the director of alumni engagement and annual giving at Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa. 

Communitywide survey reveals possible future structure of Davenport schools

Communitywide survey reveals possible future structure of Davenport schools

The Davenport Community School District presented results from its community survey on long-range facilities planning, which was sent to all district households in early October. The survey revealed that Pathway #2's K-5, 6-8 grade configuration proposal garnered the most support among survey respondents, which could potentially close Buchanan, Washington and Monroe Elementary Schools. The school board will vote on which schools will close in December, and these closures will take effect beginning fall of next school year.

Western Illinois University environmental science program works to tackle water shortage

Western Illinois University environmental science program works to tackle water shortage

Western Illinois University's environmental scientists have worked to help stakeholders better understand renewed proposals to divert the Mississippi River to supplement the Lower Colorado River Basin's water supply. “As water levels continue to go down in the Colorado River and the Mississippi River basins, I suspect this issue will continue to be of interest to people from across the nation,” said WIU Environmental Science: Large River Ecosystems Director Roger Viadero.

Watch Now: Related Video

Drought in Kenya: Wildlife desappears as temperatures rise

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News