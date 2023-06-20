EDITOR'S NOTE: Today we begin a recurring series that poses five questions to Siouxlanders. Our first answerer: Sioux City Community School District Board Director Perla Alarcon-Flory. She will be moving to Northwest Arkansas in July due to the closure of the local Tyson corporate office.

In November, Perla Alarcon-Flory was elected to her third term as a school board member, the only incumbent running at that time.

Alarcon-Flory has been on the school board for 10 years and directly involved with the district for more than 13 years. She has lived in Sioux City for 22 years. She is the owner of Perla Alarcon-Flory LLC Language Services. Originally from Guerrero, Mexico, she has a degree in international relations.

The Journal asked Alarcon-Flory five questions about her experiences on the board and leaving Sioux City:

Sioux City Community School District Board of Education Perla Alarcon-Flory Perla Alarcon-Flory, outgoing Sioux City Board of Education director, says the district faces a number of opportunities and challenges.

Q: What regrets, if any, did you have during your term in office?

No regrets.

I listened carefully and thoughtfully to students, parents, teachers, paraeducators, tutors, nurses, counselors, secretaries, custodians, food service personnel, bus drivers and attendants, coaches, administrative assistants, principals, administrators and community members.

I treated everyone with respect and dignity.

I used data and information available to decide and vote for what is in the best interests of our students and families.

I fiercely advocated for the policies and funding, at state and federal levels, that could translate in student success.

I proceeded ethically and legally, safeguarding the Sioux City Community School District, the Board of Education as a governing body, and each of the board members.

Q: What is the biggest challenge facing the district?

The opportunity:

Our District has the most diverse student population in the State of Iowa, and such diversity continues to grow every year.

More than 60 nations;

More than 45 different languages;

Students with different learning abilities: Talented and gifted, Individualized Education Plans, 504s, etc.;

LGBTQ+ - Straight alliances and;

Low socioeconomics, with 70% free and reduced lunch.

ALL OUR CHILDREN must feel safe, protected, to learn and thrive.

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion must be at the forefront of all decision making and;

Truly provide supports and enhancements to our English Language Learners and Bilingual Students. This is our future workforce.

We are truly preparing our children to enter the real world, a global economy.

Challenges:

Access to mental and behavioral health for our students;

The Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds (ESSER funds) critical to recovery after the pandemic are ending. – Major budget cuts are in the forecast and;

On the other hand, with the implementation of the Education Savings Accounts/Vouchers in Iowa, the funding for public schools will see severe limitations that will impact the programs and services that our students need. The Board’s future decisions will be excruciating.

Q: What’s your reaction to Iowa’s new Students First Education Savings Accounts?

I strongly advocated against them. They funnel funds for public education to private institutions that already have other tax credits and that are not subjected to the same oversight and transparency.

Public schools are required to take all children and provide the services they need, unlike private schools.

Originally, more than 481,000 kids in Iowa, according to state data, would be eligible to receive $7,598 from the state that their families can use to pay for private school tuition or other associated expenses.

However, all projections have been blown away. Public schools are losing millions of dollars in critical funding that our public schools need to serve our children.

Q: What advice do you have for future board members?

Understand the sacred responsibility placed in our hands to protect, educate and nurture each one of the children in our District.

Our power lies in truly serving with all our might.

You only have one term to serve; your voice, work and your decisions have to be focused on what is best for the kids, and not on what can get you reelected.

Acknowledge each one of our kids is intelligent, resilient, adaptable, brave and will rise to expectations, with the proper supports.

Be open to learning, and becoming an effective board member:

Create a visionary team;

Focus on student learning;

Design the District Culture

Lead through policy and code;

Fiscal responsibility and;

Advocate for public education.

Q: What will you miss most about living in Sioux City?

Everything!!!

My over 15,000 kids!! The conversations, the high fives, the cheering and chaperoning, the interactions with families. The joyous occasions that graduations present, celebrating our students accomplishments.

This wonderful community that cares.

The collective efforts and collective power to make of Sioux City a better place. The collective memories. My lifelong friends.

It has been my honor to serve Siouxland for the last 22 years, 10 of them on the Sioux City Community School District Board of Education. What an incredible privilege to work with extraordinary people for our kids.