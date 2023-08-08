SIOUX CITY — Each morning, Sioux City Schools food service workers can be seen at the Harry Hopkins facility on Highway 75, making meals for 15,000 students across the district.

As the school year approaches, the Sioux City Community School District is hiring for all positions, but especially food service workers and bus drivers.

Rhonda Howley has been a food service worker at the district for three years.

The Journal asked her five questions about her experiences working in the food service department. The Sioux City schools had 32 food service positions open as of Friday.

Rhonda Howley.jpg Rhonda Howley has been a food service worker for the Sioux City Community School District for three years.

Why did you decide to become a food service worker with the district?

The hours mostly. I looked at different places and I had a different job but the hours are awesome. I can be off before school gets out and then help pick up my grandkids.

What's your favorite part about the job?

The people. The people I've worked with are awesome. There's not a whole lot of people where I work in food service but the ones I do work with are really awesome to work with.

What's the most challenging part of the job?

Learning all the new things. You have to learn the special diets and coming into a new place, you have to learn the way [the job] works.

What surprised you about the job?

How easy it is. A lot of people say you're scrambling working. It is a fast-paced job, but time goes by really fast, so I like that.

What is your favorite meal to make?

Our taverns. I love our school taverns.