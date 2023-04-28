SIOUX CITY — Sioux City lost a historic figure Thursday with the passing of Flora M. Lee at the age of 68.

Lee, a lifelong Siouxland community activist and the first Black woman elected in Woodbury County, served on the Sioux City Community School Board for 12 years, headed the local chapter of the NAACP for more than a decade, spent 20 years with Northwest AEA as an educational consultant and special education strategist, and worked with the Sioux City Human Rights Commission.

In addition to those roles, Lee, whose husband, Rudy Lee Jr., made history as the first Black Sioux City firefighter, more recently served on boards for organizations such as UnityPoint - St. Luke's and Women Aware.

A member of the last class of Sioux City's Central High (class of 1972), Lee had the chance in 2018 to recognize the first Black teacher ever to be hired by the Sioux City School District, Evelyn (Walker) Freeman, with a Celebrating Community Project sculpture at the Martin Luther King Jr. Transportation Center. The project began in 2015.

For the 2016 inductions, Lee said of the nominees "So often we always tell our children look for a mentor, look for a hero, and we look nationally, or on a world-wide level," she said. "We forget that we have local heroes and she-roes right here in our local community."

Similar praise poured out for Lee after news broke about her death.

Sioux City NAACP posted on its Facebook page: "It is with tremendous sadness that I announce the passing of past president and longtime member Flora Lee. We will share details as they become available. Please keep Treyla, Marissa, and Trenton in your prayers and thoughts. Flora's legacy lives on!"

Richard Moore, a pastor at Evangelical Covenant Church in Sloan, Iowa, called Lee a "voice for the voiceless and an advocate for many without representation" and said she volunteered hundreds of hours "to worthy groups and organizations in Siouxland."

Jeremy Dumkrieger, the former head of the Woodbury County Democratic Party, said he considered Lee a friend who advised him on everything from politics to teaching.

"This was not a unique experience as she was this to many of us; Flora was giving. The last time I saw her she gave me a hug; I am glad that happened. Sioux City won't be the same without her...nor will I," Dumkrieger said.

The Great Plains Action Society's Siouxland Project Director, Trisha Etringer, an Indigenous activist, posted a photo of Lee and a broken heart emoji.

During a 2015 chat with the Journal, Lee talked about growing up and not being able to visit her grandparents in Foley, Alabama because of racial violence in the southern state. When asked how experiences shaped her, she said "I didn’t want to live like that. And I didn’t want my children to have to live like that. So, that’s what pushed me here, and I continue to fight for it today."

Further information and stories about her life and her survivors will continue to be added.