Former Millard athletics and activities director surrenders certification over allegations

A former Millard Public Schools administrator has voluntarily surrendered his education credentials following allegations of misconduct in the 1990s that resurfaced earlier this year.

Nolan Beyer, who had been with the district since 2005, surrendered his administrative certificate and endorsements as a principal, special education generalist, physical education teacher and coach on April 15, according to records from the Nebraska Department of Education.

He resigned from the district on April 13. He had been Millard’s executive director of activities, athletics and external affairs, according to his résumé.

He started in the district in 2005 as Millard South High School’s assistant principal and director of athletics and activities. He has also served as board chairman of the Nebraska School Activities Association during his time in the district.

The state education commissioner’s office labeled the surrendering of Beyer’s credentials as an indefinite revocation. The department included the notice of revocation in its May 31 update of recent disciplinary actions against educators in the state.

The revocation follows a complaint alleging that beginning in the early to mid-1990s, Beyer “engaged in a personal and noneducational relationship with a student.”

“The Respondent (Beyer), by executing this document, does not admit the allegation, but does not wish to contest the allegation,” the record says.

Beyer did not return multiple calls and emails seeking comment.

From 1993 to 1997, Beyer was employed at Papillion La Vista Community Schools as a special education teacher, assistant football coach and head girls soccer coach, according to his résumé.

Annette Eyman, spokeswoman for Papillion La Vista, confirmed that Beyer was employed in the district during that time before he resigned to take a coaching position at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Eyman said the district didn’t know about the allegations until the beginning of this year. She said district officials cooperated with the Nebraska Professional Practices Commission, which enforces standards for educators.

Eyman said the former Papillion La Vista student reported the allegations against Beyer to the commission, not to the district, during the 2021-22 school year.

“There were no allegations made during his time here,” Eyman said. “We didn’t even have to do an investigation in this particular situation so there’s not much we even know.”

Kelly Muthersbaugh, an administrator for the commission, said Beyer’s case was a settled agreement between Beyer and the education commissioner’s office.

David Jespersen, spokesman for the department of education, said the only public information about Beyer’s case is the document of his voluntary surrender.

“Anything else would have only come out if it was contested,” he said in an email.

Millard officials didn’t know of the allegations until recently, said Rebecca Kleeman, spokeswoman for the district.

“The allegations do not concern Mr. Beyer’s time in Millard, and no allegations regarding students have been brought to our attention during his time in the district,” she said.

Beyer worked as an assistant football coach at UNK from 1997 to 2000, according to his résumé. After that, he was the assistant principal and director of activities and athletics at Boys Town High School before coming to Millard.

Todd Gottula, spokesman for UNK, said personnel records are confidential and he couldn’t discuss Beyer’s employment. Kara Neuverth, spokeswoman for Boys Town, said they have never received a report or allegation concerning Beyer.

