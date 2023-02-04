Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen has appointed former state Sen. Jim Scheer of Norfolk to the University of Nebraska Board of Regents to replace himself.

Scheer will serve District 3, which covers northeast Nebraska. It's the district Pillen had served until he resigned the day before he was sworn in as the state's 41st governor.

Scheer will serve out the remainder of Pillen's term, which expires at the end of 2024.

"Jim is a public servant who will work to grow the University of Nebraska," Pillen said in a press release. "He believes in educational excellence, the importance of agriculture and fiscal conservative leadership."

NU President Ted Carter said he looks forward to Scheer's leadership on the board and working together to serve students' needs and to grow the workforce.

Scheer served two terms representing District 19 in the Legislature from 2013 to 2021. He was elected speaker in 2017. Previously, he served on the Norfolk school board and as the mayor of Norfolk. Between 2004 and 2008, he was on the Nebraska State Board of Education and served as the board president in 2011 and 2012.

He is a small business owner, who runs an insurance agency and an auto-parts store. Scheer earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The Board of Regents has eight members elected by district to six-year terms. The board next meets on Feb. 10.

Scheer is the second high-profile appointment to an elected position that Pillen has made in his first month as governor. He picked his predecessor, former-Gov. Pete Ricketts, to serve in the U.S. Senate seat previously held by Ben Sasse.

Ricketts was one of Pillen's most prominent backers and he contributed $100,000 directly to Pillen's campaign for governor, which raked in more than $11 million during the election cycle, according to state disclosure records. By contrast, Scheer made two contributions to Pillen's campaign totaling $1,250.

