Former Sioux City Superintendent Paul Gausman suing school district, School Board President Dan Greenwell and three other members

SIOUX CITY – Former Sioux City Superintendent Paul Gausman is suing the Sioux City Community School District and multiple school board members for alleged violations of open meeting laws.

The lawsuit filed in Woodbury County District Court on Wednesday claims school board members Dan Greenwell, Jan George, Taylor Goodvin and Bob Michaelson violated Iowa Open Meetings laws.

According to the lawsuit, board members held illegal meetings citing the wrong Iowa code sections in order to avoid notifying Gausman or the public of their discussion of him and the following board decision to file a complaint against him with the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners.

Board members identified in the lawsuit declined to comment at this time. Greenwell said "the district was advised by council preceding all closed meetings."

Gausman led the Sioux City Community School District for 14 years and left the district in June 2022 for a job as superintendent of the Lincoln Public Schools. Gausman did not immediately respond to a voice message left by the Journal.

Gausman is seeking the removal of the four school board members from their elected positions as well as monetary damages and attorney fees. He is also asking the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners to dismiss the complaints filed by both the district and Greenwell personally against him.

Gausman claims the four individuals “recklessly and knowingly participated in the violations of the Open Meetings Act,” according to the lawsuit.

School board members Perla Alarcon-Flory, Monique Scarlett and Bernie Scolaro as well as former school board member Julie Albert were in attendance at certain meetings but were not named in the lawsuit.

The suit claims on Jan. 24, 2022, and Nov. 30, 2022, the board held special meetings and closed sessions to discuss Gausman and his professional qualifications.

“Both the open and closed session was designed to avoid giving Dr. Gausman, his supporters and the public, notice of the Board’s intentions to meet to discuss filing a complaint against Dr. Gausman with the [Iowa Board of Educational Examiners,]” according to the lawsuit.

On Jan. 24, 2022, Gausman states the board met in a closed session to discuss him and his professional qualifications and proposed to file a complaint against him with the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners.

To go into the closed session, the board cited the Iowa Code stating the closed session was to “evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance or discharge is being considered when necessary to prevent needless and irreparable injury to that individual’s reputation.”

The code section specifically states that the individual being reviewed must request the closed session, as well as meet other requirements Gausman claims did not occur.

Gausman claims he was not notified and the board did not notify the public that they intended to file a complaint against him with the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners, which the lawsuit claims was required.

On Nov. 30, 2022, the board held another special meeting and closed session to discuss Gausman, he claims.

The board cited a different code section stating the meeting was to “review or discuss records which are required or authorized by state or federal law to be kept confidential.”

This code section specifically states the board is only allowed to discuss the confidential record and Gausman claims it went beyond that.

He also alleges the board again discussed his professional competency, job performance and the possible filing of a complaint with the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners.

After the closed session ended and the board went into open session, Goodvin made a motion to direct Greenwell to file the complaint. Scarlett and Scolaro abstained from the vote, and Alarcon-Flory was not present. The motion did not state who the complaint was being filed against.

Greenwell filed the complaint on Dec. 2, 2022.

The complaint claims Gausman attempted to bribe Michaelson and George on Nov. 17, 2021, before their official swearing-in on Nov. 22, 2022. Greenwell claimed it was an attempt to solicit their support to re-elect Alarcon-Flory to board president, in the letter sent to the Iowa Board of Education Examiners.

“Dr. Gausman directly offered to allow Mr. Michaelson (board member-elect) and Mr. George (board member-elect) to make any of their desired changes in school operations, programs, activities, and other matters in exchange for their vote for Ms. Alarcon-Flory as president of the board,” Greenwell said in the letter.

Greenwell claims the conversation took place at a public place in Des Moines with Gausman, Michaelson, George and Alarcon-Flory present. Greenwell states the pair objected to Gausman’s offer multiple times.

“Ms. Alarcon-Flory remained silent regarding the bribery offer during the discussions at the table,” he said in the letter.

Greenwell’s letter claims Gausman admitted to the bribery at a meeting on Jan. 27, 2022, with Greenwell and Goodvin present, as well as in a separate discussion with Scarlett.

The letter to the examiner's office also claims Gausman disclosed confidential closed board meeting information to staff members. It states Gausman acquired information from the closed session from Alarcon-Flory and shared it with cabinet members.

Greenwell’s letter claims Gausman admitted to Greenwell and Goodvin that he shared the information with the cabinet members. He states cabinet members have confirmed the information was shared with them.

The complaint is pending and is “meritless and made false claims,” according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also states Greenwell himself filed a complaint against Gausman on Aug. 1, 2022, with the same claims in an similarly worded letter, without board support.

The Iowa Board of Educational Examiners requires complaints to be from the district, and the one filed in August was not approved by the school board. It was dismissed for lack of jurisdiction, but Greenwell had withdrawn his complaint.

Gausman is requesting the recording and minutes of the Nov. 30, 2022 meeting. The lawsuit claims he previously filed a Freedom of Information request to acquire the Nov. 30 recording but was denied by Greenwell in a Jan. 5 email.

Gausman claims the board must be in agreement to deny those records and no meeting was held.

Greenwell, before being elected to the school board in 2019, had been vocal in his pushback on educational strands pushed by Gausman. After being elected he continued to be a critic of Gausman.