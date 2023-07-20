SIOUX CITY -- Fourteen individuals have submitted letters of interest for the vacant Sioux City Community School Board of Education position.

The candidates include Chad Krastel, Maria Rundquist and Eric Boe, who ran for the last vacancy on the school board.

The list also includes:

Former school board candidates Shaun Broyhill and Ryan Baker;

Retired Sioux City teacher Phillip Hamman;

Former Sioux City School Board Member John Meyers;

Sioux City School Board Candidate Marguerite Cortez;

Sioux City Community Inclusion Liaison Semehar Ghebrekidan;

Former Northwest AEA Speech Pathologist Julie Berens and;

Community members Jebediah Hibbs, Julian Lee, Justin Rhodes and Tashsa Cowan.

The successful candidate will fill Perla Alarcon-Flory's seat until the election in November. Alarcon-Flory vacated her seat to move to Arkansas with her family due to the Dakota Dunes Tyson closure.

The candidates had until 5 p.m. on Thursday to submit letters of interest. On Monday the board will interview the candidates and choose an appointee. Here is a brief look at those who submitted in the order they will speak on Monday.

Chad Krastel is a commercial estimator for Plumbing and Heating Wholesale. He ran in the 2021 school board election and ran for the previous school board vacancy in August 2022.

Krastel plans to run for a school board position in November, according to his letter of interest.

He has been outspoken at school board meetings in recent years after saying his 4-year-old daughter was assaulted by a 6-year-old girl at the Beyond the Bell program at Leeds Elementary School in 2020. Krastel frequently criticized the district’s handling of the incident.

With four children in the district, one with a rare genetic disorder, he said he has a unique ability to understand different aspects of the students' needs across the district.

"I want to use this passion to help this district become even better in the areas it excels, and help improve in areas that need attention," he said in his letter of interest. "I want to assist in finding ways to utilize the funding more efficiently while bettering the lives for all who attend and work within the district."

Maria Rundquist is a retired business owner, former Spanish teacher and author.

She has run unsuccessfully for various political positions over the years, including Woodbury County Board of Supervisors last year, Sioux City mayor in 2019, City Council in 2013 and 2017 and Iowa Senate in 2014. She also ran for the previous school board vacancy in Aug. 2022.

"My interest in public service is to bring good ethical government as well as a better quality of life to our community, including serving our children in the Sioux City School District," she said in her letter of interest.

Philip Hamman was a teacher at East High School for 37 years and retired this May.

Hamman plans to run for a school board position in November, according to his letter of interest.

"I believe that with 40 years in education, I can contribute to our school board even if it is for the short temporary position," he said in his letter of interest.

"I have been impressed with our current school board and administration. I have watched this group of people work as a team and lead our district down a productive educational path. I would like to be part of this team."

Shaun Broyhill is a senior software engineer at Wells Enterprises in Le Mars. He has made four bids for the Sioux City School board.

Broyhill won a board seat on his first try in 2013, but, before his first meeting, he resigned from the board, citing a 120-day jail sentence for violating probation on a misdemeanor theft charge from 2002 in northeast Nebraska.

He then lost in the 2017, 2019 and 2021 elections for the non-partisan school board. He also came up short as a Republican candidate for an Iowa House seat in 2016.

"If appointed as a School Board Director, I am committed to working diligently to ensure equitable access to quality education, fostering a safe and inclusive learning environment, and empowering teachers and administrators with the necessary resources and support to excel," he said in his letter of interest.

"I am passionate about leveraging technology to enhance educational experiences, promoting innovative teaching methods, and advocating for policies that prioritize student well-being and academic achievement."

Julie Berens was a speech-language pathologist for the Northwest Area Education Association for 40 years.

Last year she worked as a substitute teacher at Sioux City in the early childhood and elementary school levels, according to her letter of interest.

"Having worked in the schools throughout my entire career I have an educated understanding of the school environment and could bring this experience to the school board as an educator, parent, and taxpayer," she said in her letter.

Eric Boe is a retired senior engineering fellow from Raytheon Technologies and was a substitute teacher at Sioux City last year. He ran for the previous school board vacancy in August 2022.

Boe plans to run for a school board position in November, according to his letter of interest.

"My personal vision remains that a school district should provide an ever improving learning opportunity that is safe, respectful, supportive, and effective," he said in his letter. "I see the vacancy as an opportunity to familiarize myself with the current plans to address the challenges, offer new options, and earn the experience required to be competitive in the next board general election."

Semehar Ghebrekidan is the community inclusion liaison for the City of Sioux City.

Ghebrekidan worked in a variety of diversity, equity and inclusion positions throughout her time in college and was previously employed as an HIV case manager at Siouxland Community Health Center.

"I have had 10 years of Diversity and Inclusion experience, 6 years of advocacy experiences and 5 years of programming experience," she said in her letter of interest. "I believe my passion for Diversity and Inclusion, ability to think strategically, documented collaboration efforts and my experience starting in a brand new position and making it meaningful and long lasting, makes me the perfect candidate for this position."

Tashsa Cowan owns a cleaning company and serves on the All Abilities Coalition Community.

She has lived in Sioux City for 20 years and attended West Middle, West High and North High. She has three children, two of which attend Sioux City Schools One is homeschooled due to health needs.

"I am interested in being on the board so families that have special needs children have a voice," she said in her letter of interest. "You don't understand what it's like and the challenges special needs families face unless you are a special needs family."

Arthur 'Ryan' Baker is a firefighter and member of the 185th Air Refueling Wing. He ran for school board in 2021.

Baker was born and raised in Sioux City. He currently has two children in the district, according to his letter of interest.

"I would like to help the board in ensuring this by bringing the experiences I have gained by serving our country and our community," he said in his letter.

"[During the 2021 campaign] I met with leadership, teachers, and support staff in which I learned about the challenges that they and the district face. While campaigning, I talked to many parents of children in our district. I was able to hear their concerns and what they thought our districts strengths and weaknesses are."

Jebediah Hibbs is a Navy veteran and heads The Freightliners parent volunteer group.

He has one child in the district and two that have graduated. His wife also teaches in the district.

"I feel that I have intricate knowledge of the district’s needs both now and in the coming years," he said in his letter of interest. "The wellbeing of the school district is of utmost importance to me and my family and it is my desire to contribute further in this capacity."

Marguerite "Margo" Cortez works for the Omaha Nation Public School in Macy, Nebraska. She is also running for the school board in November.

She is a West High graduate and lives in Sioux City. She has had three children graduate from the Sioux City Schools.

I firmly believe that all students have a chance at an excellent education, no matter their religion, race, or gender," she said in her letter of interest. "I have learned to listen to my district’s stakeholders when concerns or discussions are needed.

Justin "Jay" Rhodes previously worked at Briar Cliff University and is now employed in the corporate field. He also serves on the board for Unity in the Community.

"I’ve consulted and worked in the area of DEI (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion) and I believe there is a space for that in our communities school board, which I have a desire to fulfill," he said in his letter of interest. "My goal is to be a voice for the voiceless and continue the advocacy and representation left behind by Perla, Monique Scarlett, and all people of color who will serve this community in any capacity."

John Meyers served on the Sioux City School Board for eight years. He served one, four-year term and two, two-year vacancy appointment terms.

In his letter, he also indicated his plan to run for a full term in the coming election.

Julian Lee is the director of diversity, equity, inclusion, & process improvement at the Siouxland Community Health Center. She currently serves on the Unity in the Community board, United Way of Siouxland board and the Demarico Young Athletic Readiness Foundation board.

"I have a passion for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Health Equity for all," she said in her letter of interest. "I believe that I can also provide essential perspectives in this role on the school board, in terms of advancing these elements within the educational experience for all of the students within our community."

The Sioux City Community School Board gave more than three weeks for candidates to submit their names for potential appointment to the board.

Applicants will be invited to speak and answer questions from the school board at its Monday regular school board meeting.

When a school board member vacates their position early, the board has a few different options. They can hold a special election and allow voters to make the decision, or they can appoint someone to fill the remaining term.

Historically, the Sioux City School District has chosen to appoint an individual.

In August 2022 the school board had a vacancy that drew seven candidates. School Board Member Bernie Scolaro was chosen at the time to complete Juli Albert's term, which expires in November.

At this point, five of the seven school board seats will be up for election this year, including the seats held by Board President Dan Greenwell, Taylor Goodvin, Monique Scarlett, Bernie Scolaro and the seat vacated by Perla Alarcon-Flory.

The ballot will have two items and no one can run for both. They can either run for one of the four, four-year terms, or the one, two-year term, which is the remainder of Alarcon-Flory's seat.

Petitions to have your name placed on the ballot are due by Sept. 21. The election will take place Nov. 2.