SIOUX CITY -- Dan Greenwell, a businessman who has been a persistent critic of Sioux City School District finances and reporting, announced Wednesday he is running for the Sioux City School Board.
Four board seats will be on the ballot in the Nov. 5 general election. Greenwell is the third candidate to enter the race, following Monique Scarlett on Tuesday, while current school board member Miyuki Nelson in July said she would seek re-election.
[More on Sioux City elections: Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott to run for reelection; Councilwoman Rhonda Capron draws two challengers.]
Greenwell unsuccessfully sought a school board position in 2015, when all three incumbents won re-election.
Greenwell in recent years has spoken in many school board meetings about seeking more statistics on the district's budget. In July, he filed a petition seeking to force a state audit of the district's finances.
Greenwell told the Journal his key points are to get "improved financial transparency and accountability," have students be placed in classes that are reasonably sized, focus on core classes such as reading and math, and support teachers.
[More on Sioux City school board: Board member David Gleiser urges audit of administrator salary policies.]
Greenwell, 57, is a former chief executive officer and chief financial officer of various publicly traded companies. He currently owns a software company and is president of Shelby Monroe Group, a private equity investment and management advisory firm.
Veteran Sioux City school board members Mike McTaggart and Jackie Warnstadt in July said they won't run for re-election this fall, while board member David Gleiser said Tuesday he is still deciding.