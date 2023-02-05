SIOUX CITY — Fridays are for fifth graders at Sioux City's Career Academy.

This Friday, Riverside Elementary students guided a space probe from Mars to Earth, identified different parts of the brain, built a lunar lander and more. The event is aimed at giving students hands-on learning in different career fields.

Every elementary school in the Sioux City Community School District gets one Friday during the school year to send their fifth-grade students to the Career Academy.

The goal is to introduce these students to careers they can consider in the future.

Friday Fifth Graders Brisa Garcilazo , Addyson Ortiz , Celeste Ortiz identified different parts of a lamb brain on Friday during a Fridays are for Fifth Graders ev…

"We just want to make sure they're exposed and have ideas of what interests they have," said Anthony Gaul with the Career Academy.

Jace Frye and Elijah Boetger successfully guided their space probe from Mars to Earth through trial and error.

The "space probe" is a remote-controlled sphere. Students had to learn how to "code" the ship to move forward for a certain amount of time, turn and more. They were challenged to avoid meteors and planetary hazards, all through computer programming.

Frye and Boetger said the program was hard to learn, but the pair were happy when their space probe made it to Earth.

When asked if they're interested in engineering, Boetger gave a resounding no.

"It's too hard," he said.

Friday Fifth Graders Ashton Howley, left, "testing his brain." and learning now fast the brain sends messages for movement on Friday during a Fridays are for Fifth…

At a different station, students got to touch a part of a lamb's brain and identify different parts of the brain and functions. The students also learned how fast the brain communicates with the body and how the impulses can be transferred to someone else.

One student was hooked up to a simple machine that detects brain signals for movement. Once that is done, another student was also attached to the machine. If the first student clenched their fist, they caused the second person’s hand to move as well.

Students were fascinated by the machine and had different ideas as to how it worked.

Each event is unique with different activities and community partners. The hands-on activities are intended to show students things they are good at or enjoy. For example, if students enjoyed guiding the spaceship, they could look at careers in engineering or computer science.

Friday Fifth Graders Beau Minor, middle, dropping his "lunar lander" and seeing if it protects a marshmallow astronaut on Friday during a Fridays are for Fifth Gra…

One station on Friday was Meier Towing, telling students about what they do and what their different equipment does.

Gaul said in the past they have had semis, snowplows, skid loaders, excavators and more. He said these community organizations are looking for their future workforce and want to introduce students to these options early.

In the past, Gaul said students do remember what activities they enjoyed and say "when I get into high school, I want to try this."

At the end of the day, the students can share what they learned and what they took away from the day.

"As they get into middle school, they'll get to explore a little bit more and we'll bring them back in eighth grade so they can have a tour here and find things that interest them," he said.

Friday Fifth Graders Austin McDermott and Jace Ball learning how to program a "space probe" to move from Mars to Earth on Friday during on Friday during a Friday's…

Gaul said the Career Academy's goal is for students to have a plan when they graduate, whether it's a four-year school, an apprenticeship, or going directly into the workforce.

The Fridays are for Fifth Graders program has been running for two years.