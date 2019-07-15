SIOUX CITY -- With one big piece finally enacted a few months ago after years of pushing by the Sioux City School Board, board members have moved onto other priorities they would like to see put in place by the Iowa Legislature in 2020.
In a Monday board meeting, the members approved a list of legislative action priorities, which in large part essentially seek to ensure plump funding will come to the Sioux City School District. That compilation omitted a prior inclusion, since legislators a few months ago extended a one-cent sales tax, which was first collected in 1998 after a new state law.
Since that funding stream enabled the school district to build a host of middle school and elementary facilities, Sioux City officials wanted a 2029 sunset on the program to be taken off. In May, Gov. Kim Reynolds came to Sioux City to sign the extension of the sales tax, which she estimated to generate $26.2 billion through 2051, with $21 billion for infrastructure funding.
Among the top two priorities, the Sioux City School Board members said they want legislators to provide adequate funding through the funding mechanism called state supplemental assistance. Previously called allowable growth, SSA over the last three years has grown by 1 percent, 1.1 percent and 2.1 percent. Many times, board members have lamented trying to set a budget on such a lean percentage, and a memo on the issue said over six of the last seven years "the rate of growth in the state cost per pupil has been lower than the cost increases typically experienced by school districts."
The other highest ranking priority includes mechanisms to boost the complicated funding pieces connected to per-pupil spending.
Regarding legislative pieces directed to specific school programs, the school board also recommended changes to get more money for early childhood education, English Language Learner programs and mental health services for children.
"Additional efforts are needed at the state level to establish and fund comprehensive mental health systems to offer preventative and treatment services and comprehensive school mental health programs, that include in-school access for students to mental health professionals and provisions for reimbursement by Medicaid and private insurers," a memo said.
Earlier this year, a Rolling Hills Community Services Region official said mental health services available to students in Woodbury County schools would drop considerably on July 1. That happened because school-based services are considered non-core services in Iowa.
Re-election bid
Also in the meeting, board member Miyuki Nelson announced she would seek re-election later this year. Nelson said "resilient" is the best word to describe her tenure on the board.
Nelson is one of four board members who have terms that expire this year, and the election will be held in November. The other members with expiring terms are Mike McTaggart, Jackie Warnstadt and David Gleiser.