Gausman lands 'dream job" in Lincoln after 14 years as Sioux City schools superintendent

SIOUX CITY – For the last few years, Paul Gausman kept close tabs on his friend, Steve Joel, watching to see when Joel would retire as the Lincoln Public Schools superintendent.

After Joel announced in September he would step down after 37 years, Gausman's thoughts turned to landing his "dream job" in his home state of Nebraska.

“This just happened to be the year and I was fortunate enough to have an opportunity to apply, interview and be selected,” Gausman, superintendent of the Sioux City school district for the last 14 years, said at a press conference in Sioux City Wednesday.

The Lincoln school board on Tuesday night picked the Fremont native over three other finalists, which included Norfolk superintendent Jami Jo Thompson.

As Gausman watched a delayed livestream of Tuesday's meeting in Sioux City, LPS board attorney Jim Gessford called him to relay the good news.

“To me at this time, at this season of the work that I’m doing, this is truly a dream job,” Gausman told the Lincoln Journal Star. “This is something where I realized the board, the community, has made an investment in bringing me forward as the next superintendent and I intend to return that investment to them by working collaboratively, collectively with the staff and the community to bring about even better things for students as time goes forward.

At Wednesday's press conference with Sioux City media, Gausman, 55, said he was at a stage in his career where he needed to evaluate where he would spend his remaining years of his career.

“I know that I’ve got another 10 or 15 years of the work of a superintendent in front of me,” he told reporters.

Gausman. whose last day in Sioux City is June 30, the end of the current school year, said the board secretary is seeking prices and proposals for superintendent search firms.

“I’m confident this board … will be very thorough in engaging the community, the entirety of our community, in looking for the next leader for the Sioux City schools,” he said.

In a statement, the Sioux City school board said it would announce its plans for selecting a new superintendent at a later date.

“We are grateful for Gausman’s 14 years of service to the Sioux City Community School District," board president Dan Greenwell said in the statement. "During his tenure, the district has celebrated many academic achievements.”

Among the accomplishments Gausman pointed to were growing the four-year graduation rate to 90%, establishing a career pathways program for middle and high school students centered on over 35 career fields, expanding magnet initiatives in schools and developing groundbreaking anti-bullying policies.

Under his leadership, the Sioux City district also built new elementary schools, added science centers at each of its three high schools.

In 2014, he was named Iowa's superintendent of the year.

Gausman said he has grown to love Siouxland and the people throughout the community.

“I pledge to this community that I intend to finish well here,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of things in the works right now and I intend to keep working forward on those things and to not be distracted as I do that work. This community, these students, deserves no less.”

PROVEN TRACK RECORD

While Lincoln board members said the decision was a difficult one, they coalesced around Gausman, each sharing their thoughts on the candidates prior to Tuesday's vote.

Board member Kathy Danek said Gausman rose to the top for her as someone who can work well with the Lincoln community and build relationships.

“He understands the systems to move a district forward, and that is collaboration,” Danek said.

Many of the board members also liked that Gausman had presented them with a 90-day transition plan if chosen, which Gausman said boils down to building relationships at all levels of the community.

“There’s a lot for me to learn about all of the great things that are going on in the Lincoln Public Schools and in the Lincoln community,” he said.

Annie Mumgaard was the lone board member to support another candidate (Licata), but said she could back Gausman because of his proven track record.

And it's a track record that started in Lincoln.

Gausman, 55, attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he earned his bachelor's in music education and played drums in the Cornhusker Marching Band.

And he has a history at LPS, too. He started his career as a student-teacher at Lincoln Southeast High School and taught at Lincoln Northeast, where he also served as the associate band director.

Music has remained a theme of Gausman's career since then.

He was the director of bands at Millard West and later the coordinator of performing arts at Sioux Falls School District in South Dakota.

Gausman was also a percussion instructor in UNL's marching band for a time and even served as a stage manager at the university's Kimball Recital Hall. He was also the director of student activities for UNL's Great Plains Music Camp for six years.

And since 1989, he has been a musician and clinician with the Yamaha Corp., presenting over 75 workshops for schools in music education and leadership.

Gausman earned his master's in educational administration from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota.

“This is a part of my upbringing, a part of my home and it’s just a fantastic school district,” he said.

Before he moved to Sioux City, Gausman was the superintendent of West Central School District -- a district of around 1,200 students in Hartford, South Dakota -- from 2005-2008.

Gausman learned from his transition from West Central the work as a superintendent is the same, just adjusted to the size of the district.

Since 2007, Gausman has worked for the national superintendent consulting firm McPherson & Jacobson, the same firm for which Joel is a national recruiter.

When Gausman assumes his position, he'll be leading a school district notably larger than Sioux City, which has just under 15,000 students. Many of those students come from low-income and diverse backgrounds: 69% of students qualify for the federal free- and reduced-lunch program and nearly 20% are English language learners.

Lincoln Public Schools includes nearly 42,000 students, 8,000 staff member and over 70 student facilities, with plans to open two new high schools and a new elementary school over the next two years.

