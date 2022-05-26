Gausman says: Sioux City school district is well prepared for shooting threats

SIOUX CITY – With the frequency of school shootings increasing, the Sioux City Schools have increased prevention and preparation.

“We’ve done more in the last five years than I think this district’s ever done in history in terms of preparing students and staff for the way in which they will react should a tragic situation occur,” he said.

An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 19 children as he went from classroom to classroom, officials said, in the latest gruesome moment for a country scarred by a string of massacres.

The assault at Robb Elementary School in the heavily Latino town of Uvalde was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago.

“It was tragic and another tragedy in a very long list of tragic incidents much like that one,” Gausman said.

Gausman said he does not like that the staff and students have to prepare for these types of incidents when they should be focused on learning.

“But they do have to be prepared,” he said. “Everything we can do we have attempted to do, with partner agencies, with law enforcement, with training, clearly the first and best step is prevent an incident like this from occurring.”

The first step is encouraging students, staff, parents and community members to “see something, say something,” Gausman said. If an individual sees a threat or something concerning, the district has a variety of places for tips to be submitted, such as a “Let’s Talk” form on the district's website.

“We’ve got to keep our eyes open, our ears open and talk with one another when we are concerned about something,” he said.

Each district building has a locked, secure entryway with video surveillance to verify those entering. Gausman said with partnerships with the Sioux City Police Department and Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office provides the district with more police presence in the schools.

“A positive and proactive presence, where they’re building good relationships with students and families,” he said.

If an incident cannot be prevented, Gausman said the district is prepared to react.

The district has a crisis guide that has step-by-step plans for all potential crises.

Each school building has an active safety committee to review safety plans and understanding the unique needs of each building. All staff members also take an active shooter crisis training and administer age-appropriate training exercises.

Drills are also conducted at each school for intruder situations, along with fire, tornado and evacuation.

Gausman said around four or five years ago the district decided to train students for a crisis, not just staff members.

District crisis plans are not publicly discussed or displayed for safety reasons. Parents who are concerned or want to learn more about the district’s plan can visit www.siouxcityschools.org/parents/safety/

Gausman, who is leaving the district on June 30 to become superintendent of the Lincoln Public Schools district, said parents can work with their building administrators to discuss concerns.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

