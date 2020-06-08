Gausman says West Middle report could also serve as model for other middle schools

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City School District Superintendent Paul Gausman asked board members Monday to accept the findings of a report that could improve the troubled atmosphere at West Middle School.
Gausman added that the report's recommendations, conducted by K12 Insight, an independent consulting firm, could also be applied to North and East Middle Schools.
The findings, compiled in an eight-page summary, said that adding an additional administrator and increasing supervision in hallways would reduce behavioral and discipline problems like student scuffles at the school.
The report was based upon electronic interviews conducted by the Herndon, Virginia-based K12 Insight and nearly 55 West Middle School staff members in April 2020.
Specifically, staff members were asked to comment on what the school's mission statement should be.
"What emerged were themes like preparing students for the future, helping them reach their potential, providing them with the best education possible while establishing an atmosphere in which everyone can work together," Gausman said. "What was so encouraging is that the statement centered entirely on the students."
The report offered recommendations to provide more professional development on classroom management while creating clear and efficient processes for behavior referral.
Gausman said such recommendations could easily be applied at the district's other middle schools.
While board member Dan Greenwell acknowledged such insights will be positive, he wondered if such solutions were coming too late.
"I've said if before and I'll say it again," he explained. "The problems we had at West were going on for a long time. I can't help but wonder if we, as a district, was asleep at the wheel."
Board president Jeremy Saint said social media added more volatility.
"I'm a West Middle School parent and it was upsetting what I'd read online," he said. "There was always a perception that this was a uniquely Westside problem when it wasn't."
Both Greenwell and board member Monique Scarlett gave high marks to Angela Bemus, the former principal at Leeds Elementary School, who will be replacing Scott Cole as West Middle School's principal.
"I know Angela is absolutely the right person to lead West Middle School at this time and into the future," Scarlett said.
