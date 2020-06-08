Gausman says West Middle report could also serve as model for other middle schools

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City School District Superintendent Paul Gausman asked board members Monday to accept the findings of a report that could improve the troubled atmosphere at West Middle School.

Gausman added that the report's recommendations, conducted by K12 Insight, an independent consulting firm, could also be applied to North and East Middle Schools.

The findings, compiled in an eight-page summary, said that adding an additional administrator and increasing supervision in hallways would reduce behavioral and discipline problems like student scuffles at the school.

The report was based upon electronic interviews conducted by the Herndon, Virginia-based K12 Insight and nearly 55 West Middle School staff members in April 2020.

Specifically, staff members were asked to comment on what the school's mission statement should be.

"What emerged were themes like preparing students for the future, helping them reach their potential, providing them with the best education possible while establishing an atmosphere in which everyone can work together," Gausman said. "What was so encouraging is that the statement centered entirely on the students."