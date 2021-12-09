Gausman selected to lead national superintendent association

SIOUX CITY – Sioux City Schools superintendent Paul Gausman, has been elected to serve as president of the Urban Superintendents Association of America.

The Urban Superintendents Association of America is a professional association of more than 150 public school superintendents who serve mid-size urban districts in the United States and Canada. The association provides opportunities for its members to learn from experts and to share solutions to issues they each face.

Gausman has served as superintendent for the Sioux City Community School District since 2008. He was named one of three finalists for the National Superintendent of the Year from the National Association of School Superintendents in 2018 and was the 2014 Iowa Superintendent of the Year as recognized by the School Administrators of Iowa.

Prior to joining the Sioux City Community School District, Gausman served as the superintendent for the West Central School District in South Dakota and as coordinator of middle school education and coordinator of fine and performing arts for the Sioux Falls School District. He also served as director of bands at Millard West High School in Omaha and marching percussion instructor for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Gausman holds a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul; an education specialist degree in educational leadership from the University of Sioux Falls; a master of science degree in educational administration and supervision from the University of Nebraska at Omaha; and a bachelor of music education degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

In addition to his involvement with the Urban Superintendents Association of America, Gausman is also involved in many other professional organizations in public school administration, education, leadership, and the arts.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0