SIOUX CITY -- Morningside STEM Elementary School teacher Genni Paul-Fetterman has been named the Sioux City Community School District's Teacher of the Year.

Paul-Fetterman has been with the district since 2000, currently serving as a title I interventionalist at Morningside Elementary. On Wednesday, the school held an assembly to announce her award.

"Genni is always ready to support all classrooms and shows up each day with a positive attitude," said Jarod Moser, principal of Morningside Elementary. "She is very flexible and easily adaptable to change."

Paul-Fetterman said it meant the world to her to receive the award. She said every person who attended the assembly, between the students and the staff, made her the educator she is.

"I would just like to share that award with all of them because if it wasn't for them, I wouldn't be who I am today," she said.

The school had nominated Paul-Fetterman as their building teacher of the year, and she said she was up against many phenomenal teachers throughout the district and was honored to be in the running with them.

Superintendent Rod Earleywine said there are hundreds of school team members working in the district every day dedicating their lives to the student's success.

Earleywine said Paul-Fetterman is inspiring to students and staff and her strength is in her positivity.

"She is a tremendous role model for the staff and students who have the privilege of knowing and working with her," he said.

Mozer said Paul-Fetterman is dedicated to her position regardless of the medical issues she is facing. Paul-Fetterman was diagnosed with Acute lymphocytic leukemia in July 2021. She took time away from teaching last year and returned this year. She is in remission.

She said she shares her story with students when they ask, teaching kids that life isn't always fair and people are 'thrown curveballs.'

"You just push past it, you continue to fight for what you believe in," she said. "I have such a strong passion for teaching that I knew that once I was done with my treatments I wanted to get back to what was normal for me ... and that's working with children."

She said the kids and the staff is her family away from home and she missed them during her year away.

Paul-Fetterman's information will be submitted to the Iowa Department of Education for consideration as the state’s teacher of the year representative, which will be announced in fall 2023.

The Sioux City Education Association and the district choose the district teacher of the year from teachers nominated from all of the buildings.

The teachers nominated this year were:

Wendy Bryce, Career Academy;

Amy Baker, West High School;

Aubrey McCaslen-Hibbs, East High School;

Betsy Flowers, Liberty Elementary School;

Shawn Gorsett, Clark Early Childhood Center;

Nicole Hahn, North Middle School;

Kaitlyn Marsh, Riverside Elementary School;

Teri March, Sunnyside Elementary School;

Francisca Leon, Leeds Elementary School;

Stephanie White, Unity Elementary School;

Jennifer Hughes, Loess Hills Computer Programming Elementary School;

Chris Poeckes, West Middle School;

Jamie Lang, East Middle School;

Josiah Schiller, North High School;

Tova Natwick, Bryant Elementary School;

Lee Johnson, VIBE Academy;

Emily Bowman, Spalding Park Environmental Sciences Elementary School;

Courtney Jungers, Hunt A+ Arts Elementary School;

Nikole Mueller, Irving Dual Language Elementary School;

Genni Paul-Fetterman, Morningside STEM Elementary Schooland;

Stacey Vondrak, Perry Creek Elementary School.