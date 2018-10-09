SIOUX CITY -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds visited the Sioux City Career Academy on Tuesday, one month after the downtown facility unveiled its expanded classrooms.
The academy, located in a building at 627 Fourth St. that also houses the Public Museum, hosted a Future Ready Iowa summit, an initiative of the governor's office aiming to ensure that Iowans learn skills that match what employers are seeking. As part of that summit, some Sioux City education and business leaders held a public signing of a common agenda toward the goal of creating a "college-going" culture.
Reynolds said the academy fits well in the Future Ready Iowa goals of improving worker readiness.
In a $1.5 million project, the district added 2,500 square feet to the career academy wing of the downtown Educational Service Center, where top administrators of the district are also housed.
The growing academy program allows students to take specialty courses in 30 so-called pathways, covering business and marketing, family and consumer science, health science, and industrial technology.