Grand Island Public Schools says its goodbyes, but 'embraces the future'

GRAND ISLAND -- The sweeping changes at play within the Grand Island school district were evident at this month's Board of Education meeting.

By the end of the meeting, the Board of Education had affirmed Tawana Grover’s resignation as superintendent. It also marked the last meeting for board members Terry Brown, Dan Brosz, Carlos Barcenas, Bonnie Hinkle and Erika Wolfe.

Brown, Brosz and Barcenas lost their seats in the November election. Hinkle and Wolfe had chosen not to run. Their successors viewed the meeting from the audience.

Hinkle, who was first elected to the board in 2007, said, “It all comes down to, that as board members, even if you came onto the board for different reasons, you soon find you have to have that narrow focus of what’s good for kids.”

Brown later said he concurred with Hinkle, adding that putting kids first is “easy to say – it’s really hard to do.”

Hinkle said, “What might be best for teachers – what teachers want … what might be best for parents – what parents want – may not always be what’s best for kids.”

Grover's resignation is effective Jan. 11, about the time dramatic changes to the nine-member Board of Education will take place.

The first Black superintendent in the state, and Grand Island's first female superintendent, Grover announced her resignation earlier this month after seven years with the district.

Criticism of Grover grew over recent months, including in the time leading up to the 2022 general election in which challengers flipped many of the board seats.

“We all feel the same way,” said board president Lisa Albers, looking toward the attendees pointedly during the month's meeting.

“(Grover) has our complete and utter support until the last day she is in this district.

“And that will never change.”

Grover will remain a district employee until June 30.

Beginning Jan. 11, she will assume an advisory role, working with the district's interim superintendent as needed while the district searches for a new leader. During this time she is “on-call,” and will not “tend to the regular duties of Superintendent of Schools.”

Grover will be paid her salary for 2023-24 ($294,199, before withholdings) in one lump sum. Following that payment in July, the agreement states that “Grover shall not be entitled to any further monies or additional payments from the District, unless otherwise mutually agreed to in writing.”

When asked about her future, Grover gave no specifics about her plans, but did say being in Grand Island has kept her away from her family, who lives “far away.” Grover said she intends to continue being an advocate for children.

The resignation agreement includes non-disparagement terms, meaning Grover is barred from criticizing the district in any way, in any form of communication, and is to offer “supportive comments to prospective Interim Superintendent and Superintendent candidates.”

Under the agreement, the district must act in-kind toward Grover.

After the meeting, Grover said she will not have any say in the selection of her successor.

“This selection process is solely the responsibility of the Board of Education. I have no role to play,” she said.

“I will definitely be assisting once they name an interim with a smooth transition to help make sure that they understand the work that is underway.”

Following adjournment, Albers expressed both confidence and concern about the superintendent selection process.

“We’ll know the right person,” she said. “We’re not going to hire somebody that’s not the right person.”

But Albers said she believes how the recent election played out and some attitudes circulating on social media will affect the applicant pool.

“Do you really think they’re going to be wanting to come to Grand Island with all the infighting that’s here? And the bullying and the intentional bias and unintentional bias and misogyny – the racism?” Albers said of potential superintendent candidates. “No, it’s going to be very difficult and (the) community has to step up. They need to help us.”

The community, Hinkle noted during the meeting, is much different than when she became a board member 16 years ago.

“The city’s not the same, the school district is not the same – but that’s OK. We celebrate the past and we embrace the future.”

