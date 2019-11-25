Greenwell, Albert, Scarlett, Goodvin sworn in on Sioux City School Board

SIOUX CITY -- David Gleiser, Jackie Warnstadt, Miyuki Nelson and Mike McTaggart exited the Sioux City School Board with a bit of fanfare after a combined 25 years of service, while Juline Albert, Dan Greenwell, Taylor Goodvin and Monique Scarlett succeeded them for four-year terms on Monday.

In addition to the goodbyes and hellos to the people who changed the composition of the seven-member board, the updated board also unanimously returned Jeremy Saint as board president, which is a position he first began in summer 2018. Greenwell contended he should be selected as vice president, to represent the new wave of change among four incoming board members, but he did not get enough votes for that.

Saint sought the presidency in a letter included in the agenda packet, where he wrote that he has learned what the job entails in terms of guiding discussions toward action.

"I hope that I have been proficient, but I aspire to be advanced. And with your help and support, I will continue to grow and more effectively serve the Board ... An effective leader must be adaptive and responsive," he wrote.