Greenwell, Albert, Scarlett, Goodvin sworn in on Sioux City School Board

SIOUX CITY -- David Gleiser, Jackie Warnstadt, Miyuki Nelson and Mike McTaggart exited the Sioux City School Board with a bit of fanfare after a combined 25 years of service, while Juline Albert, Dan Greenwell, Taylor Goodvin and Monique Scarlett succeeded them for four-year terms on Monday.
In addition to the goodbyes and hellos to the people who changed the composition of the seven-member board, the updated board also unanimously returned Jeremy Saint as board president, which is a position he first began in summer 2018. Greenwell contended he should be selected as vice president, to represent the new wave of change among four incoming board members, but he did not get enough votes for that.
Saint sought the presidency in a letter included in the agenda packet, where he wrote that he has learned what the job entails in terms of guiding discussions toward action.
"I hope that I have been proficient, but I aspire to be advanced. And with your help and support, I will continue to grow and more effectively serve the Board ... An effective leader must be adaptive and responsive," he wrote.
The three holdover members on the seven-member school board are Saint, Perla Alarcon-Flory and Ron Colling, who will serve two more years in their posts. Colling was selected as vice president, on a 5-2 vote in which Greenwell got votes from himself and Goodvin.
In Nov. 5 board election totals, Greenwell finished with 6,571 votes, followed by Albert with 4,947, Scarlett at 4,495 votes and Goodvin with 4,351. Nelson received 4,151 votes, just ahead of Shaun Broyhill, with 4,078.
Greenwell in recent years has been a recent forceful voice pushing back on educational strands elevated by Superintendent Paul Gausman. Greenwell said the results show local residents want more accountability from the board, which sets the policy for a school system that educates nearly 15,000 students and employs nearly 2,000, with a more than $200 million annual budget.
"Twenty days ago, there was a big election ... The voters have spoken, they have spoken clearly," Greenwell said.
You have free articles remaining.
Colling said he had enjoyed his previous year as vice president, and wanted another year in the leadership position. As the new board members were seated, Gausman moved from his traditional spot near the middle, and sat on the far left side of the seven members.
McTaggart and Warnstadt have served a combined 19 years on the board, while Gleiser served four years and Nelson was on for 1 1/2 years.
For one hour prior to the 6 p.m. meeting, a reception was held for the departing and incoming board members. Those exiting the board had a chance to speak in the meeting, and McTaggart, Warnstadt and Gleiser took that opportunity, while Nelson was not at the meeting.
"It has been a real pleasure to serve this community," McTaggart said.
Glesier said it was great to serve alongside his favorite teacher, Warnstadt, who he had for fourth grade.
"It definitely has not been an easy job. But I am proud of my service on the school board," Gleiser said.
Warnstadt first joined the board in 2008, shortly after retiring from a long teaching career in the city. She joined McTaggart and Glesier in pumping up the new board members for their tasks ahead.
"Congratulations, and I believe in you," Warnstadt said.
She hearkened back to Gleiser's remarks, drawing chuckles, when saying, "I can't tell you that you were my favorite (student)."
"Sure you can, come on, Mrs. Warnstadt," Gleiser interjected with a broad smile.