Greenwell challenges transparency comments, offers timeline

SIOUX CITY – Sioux City School Board President Dan Greenwell said Monday the search for an interim superintendent and associate superintendent did not lack transparency, in spite of recent comments from fellow board members suggesting the opposite.

Greenwell presented a timeline, spanning from February to June, of the superintendent and associate superintendent search process, specifically highlighting when information was presented to the entire board.

Greenwell said there hasn't been enough information communicated on the timeline, but it has been a transparent process.

"It has been complete and transparent this whole time both in the closed sessions and in public," he said.

Board members Perla Alarcon-Flory and Monique Scarlett previously claimed that Rod Earleywine's selection for the interim superintendent position lacked transparency. Scarlett and Alarcon-Flory accused a committee of board members of not following an agreed-upon plan. The pair said the board never agreed on a single candidate before it was presented to the board for approval.

When a contract to hire Earleywine was presented to the board, the two dissented.

Alarcon-Flory and Scarlett said they could not approve Earleywine's contract because district staff and the public weren't given an opportunity to offer input into the potential candidates and the agreed process was not followed.

Alarcon-Flory also said the selection of an associate superintendent lacked transparency.

Angela Bemus was approved on June 13 to serve as the district’s new associate superintendent. The board approved Bemus as a “senior director,” beginning July 1, with the condition that she obtain her superintendent license by Aug. 13.

After Bemus obtains her state license, the board will be asked to change her job title to associate superintendent. The senior director position was listed with hundreds of other job changes in a human resources report as part of the board's consent agenda.

Alarcon-Flory asked for more discussion about the associate superintendent job, admitting she did not realize earlier that the position had been included in the human resources packet.

“This is a chief academic officer and I think we need to be very transparent with the community about it,” Alarcon-Flory said.

On May 9, Greenwell read a letter in which Earleywine recommended Bemus as the associate superintendent.

Greenwell has disagreed with Alarcon-Flory and Scarlet's assertions that the processes lacked transparency. He said the comments and discussions have told him that overcommunication is key in the future.

In March, the board approved a $15,000 contract with the Omaha firm of GR Recruiting, which specializes in recruiting for educational leadership roles, to help with the search for a new superintendent.

At the same time the board also decided to appoint an interim superintendent to give time to community and district input on the selection of a permanent superintendent.

In the future, GR associates presented a projected timeline to board members that laid out the dates and times for the superintendent search, Greenwell said.

Greenwell said the process will start in early or mid-September and the board will decide how to proceed with community input. He said the future process has not been changed due to the transparency comments.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.