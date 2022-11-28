Greenwell, George elected to Sioux City school board leadership positions

SIOUX CITY – Dan Greenwell was reelected as president of the Sioux City school board Monday, and longtime-teacher Jan George was elected as vice president.

Greenwell was elected president by a 6-1 vote, and George was elected vice president by a unanimous vote. George took over the post from Taylor Goodvin, who did not put his name into the running for the position.

Greenwell, a business owner and CEO of a nitrogen company, was elected in 2019 and was successful in his bid for school board president last year, ousting Perla Alarcon-Flory. In a roll call vote, Alarcon-Flory was the lone vote against Greenwell’s election.

He said it was a privilege and a pleasure to serve as the president for the last year. He thanked the board for placing their trust in him again.

In a letter to the board asking for support to be reelected this year, Greenwell said the board president requires leadership skills, flexibility, nimbleness and familiarity with “good operational execution.”

“During the past year I have provided Board leadership skills to improve staff morale, enhance our recruitment and retention capabilities, and help our District become a destination district again,” he said in his letter.

He listed various changes made by the board in his tenure including wage increases, re-implementation of the middle school concept, creation of hiring stipends, district leadership changes and more.

“I have provided recent, significant positive improvements to the District and will continue to work with board members, the administration and our citizens to better educate our children and prepare them for future opportunities,” Greenwell said.

George was elected in 2021. He taught at West High for 31 years before retiring. He also taught government, coached wrestling and was a special education teacher for a time.

George thanked the board for choosing him and said his goal is to continue moving the district in a positive direction.

George said he brings a “lifetime of serving and learning” to the board. In his letter to the board, he also listed accomplishments made during his year on the board including returning to a more traditional curriculum, retention and recruitment of teachers, and implementing tools and practices for teacher success.

“I will always work to improve the learning and working environment of this district,” George said in his letter.