Hartington-Newcastle school plans $6.9 million expansion

HARTINGTON, Neb. -- Hartington-Newcastle Public Schools elementary students and staff will gain some much-needed space under construction and financing plans approved recently.

The district's school board on Nov. 8 approved a $6.9 million project to add six elementary classrooms and an auxiliary gymnasium to the school.

On Dec. 13, the board passed a lease-purchase resolution that will supply funding.

"We've just got to do something, and I'm glad the board realized that. I'm pleased the board approved it," superintendent A.J. Johnson said. "We've been battling space issues for some time."

Growing enrollment has led to additional sections of elementary grades, filling up available space in the building, which houses all grades from elementary through high school.

In his seventh year as superintendent, Johnson said that in his first year, no elementary grades had two sections. Four grades are split into two sections this year, and enrollment projections show a couple more large classes on the way.

The district's enrollment in all classes was 384 in the 2020-2021 school year, according to the Nebraska Department of Education.

Johnson said a storage area and a conference room have been converted into classrooms, and office spaces are used for specialists' services. Other activities are conducted, when possible, on the school's stage and in the cafeteria.

"Immediately, we need space," Johnson said.

Plans call for an addition to the south side of the school, which opened in 1973 and was remodeled in the past 10 years. The new classrooms will provide room for additional class sections, Johnson said, and the auxiliary gym will ease the glut of physical education classes and other activities in the current gym. The new gym also could be used for sports practices and sub-varsity games.

Johnson said the district plans to enter a seven-year lease-purchase agreement with a lender. Funding to pay off the debt will be levied through the district's building fund. Johnson said the project will raise the building levy an estimated 3-4 cents.

"We hope the community is supportive," Johnson said.

Johnson said he hopes the project can be put out for bid in February so construction can begin in the spring. If all goes according to plan, the addition would be finished by the start of the 2023-24 school year.

"We're excited for it," Johnson said. "We hope the bids come in reasonably and we can get it done for what we've projected."

