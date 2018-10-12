SIOUX CITY -- Bishop Heelan High School is celebrating the 2018 homecoming week through Saturday.
The homecoming coronation and parade took place midday Friday. The homecoming court included Queen Emilee Leiting and King Trevor Ritz.
The week included a powder puff football game Wednesday and a day of community service on Thursday. The parade Friday afternoon came off in spite of steady rain.
The homecoming football game is at 7 p.m. Friday, when the Crusaders host Storm lake at Memorial Field.
The homecoming dance will take place the Sioux City Convention Center at 8 p.m. Saturday.
The candidates for Homecoming Queen were: Nicole Jacobson, daughter of Carol and Dave Jacobson; Elizabeth Clay, daughter of Brad and Jennifer Clay; Huda Mian, daughter of Saadia and Saeed Mian; Madison Jochum, daughter of Greg and Krista Jochum and Emilee Leiting, daughter of Michaeleen and Donald Leiting.
The candidates for Homecoming King were: Trevor Ritz, son of Ken and Penny Ritz; Brenden Frey, son of Jeanette and Gary Frey; Charlie Saulsbury, son of Tim and Maria Saulsbury; Binyam Ware, son of Barassa Araisso and Mekoya Tesema; and Tyree Anderson, son of Leslie Trudell.