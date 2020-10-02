Heelan homecoming week wraps up with Saturday dance

SIOUX CITY -- With some changes made to still hold homecoming activities in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Bishop Heelan High School events will be completed Saturday.

Activities were scaled back, but Heelan students took part in events with the "Roaring Twenties" theme. During one of the five dress-up days, pupils dressed in sweats, as if quarantined.

The parade was canceled, and the dance at O'Gorman Fieldhouse will be divided by grades to limit the number of students taking part at any one time. From 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, freshmen will attend during the first hour, followed by sophomores for the second hour, then juniors, then seniors.

Just prior to the Friday homecoming football game with Sergeant Bluff-Luton, there was a special program naming the grandstand at Memorial Field. The grandstand is now named for Brendan Burchard, a 1960 graduate of the school who is in his 52nd year of teaching at Heelan.

In place of the traditional homecoming coronation assembly, royalty members were crowned during halftime of the game. The 2020 queen was Jenny Nguyen, a daughter of Yen Nguyen, and king was Noah Zeisler, as son of Michele and Mike Zeisler.