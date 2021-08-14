Help wanted: Bus drivers

SIOUX CITY -- The search for bus drivers has been challenging for school districts this year, departments heads say, and some are still searching as the first day of school approaches.
All summer, various school districts advertised with yard signs, parked buses and banners. South Sioux City’s busing provider, First Student, hosted days for people to drive a bus, hoping to encourage more applicants.
Both Sioux City and Le Mars struggled to find bus drivers this year. Both transportation directors said this is an ongoing challenge and has been for many years.
The Sioux City Community School District had a successful summer recruiting more drivers, said Tim Paul, director of operations and maintenance.
With normal routes, special routes and substitutes, the school has more than 60 drivers. Paul said it is still looking for six drivers.
Paul said the school will not have to change any routes for the upcoming year because of the shortage. Many of the additional positions would be for substitutes when there are vacations and illnesses.
In Le Mars, Transportation Director Codie Kellen said he is looking for one more driver for a couple hours a day.
For the first time last year, the school hung a banner on a bus by the baseball field. Last year it worked well, and Kellen said this year it encouraged one person to apply. He advertised all summer and finally found two new drivers at the end of July.
Le Mars will also not make any changes to routes.
South Sioux City and Homer Community School Districts both contract with First Student for transportation services. Both are currently still hiring for bus drivers.
To be a bus driver in Sioux City, South Sioux City, Le Mars and Homer all of the training and testing for a CDL endorsement is done after hiring.
It is getting harder and harder to find bus drivers, Kellen said. This has been an ongoing problem across the nation and has been getting worse every year, he said.
The COVID-19 pandemic did have a slight impact on finding drivers. Paul said many of the drivers are senior citizens or individuals who have retired and may be concerned about the impact of COVID-19. Some already employed drivers also decided to not return due to health concerns, Paul said.
For Sioux City, the district has the additional challenge of hiring bus assistants. It is often an overlooked position and can be challenging to find people, Paul said. He said the school is always hiring for the position. South Sioux City is also advertising open positions for bus assistants.
School starts for many Northwest Iowa schools on Aug. 31.
Despite the shortage, Paul said he feels good about the upcoming year and with people taking retirement throughout the year, some of the positions will fill as the year progresses.
In 2020, school officials said it was not practical to limit the number of students on each bus to meet the recommended social distancing practices.
As a result, many districts required masks on buses. The list included a number of smaller school districts that were not mandating facial coverings while students were in the classrooms.
Due to legislation signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds in May, Iowa schools cannot put a mask mandate in place this school year.
In South Sioux City, the district follows a ranking system from low risk to severe risk for COVID-19 precautions. Face coverings are required for staff and students in the moderate to high risk categories.
The Dakota Valley Community School District follows a similar plan, with green, yellow, orange and red phrases. In the orange and red phases, masks are required on transportation.