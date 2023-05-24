HINTON, Iowa -- Hinton fifth grader Sierra Smith could have her art featured on the Google homepage.

Smith is one of the 54 State and Territory Winners in the 15th annual Doodle for Google contest with her piece, "Ocean Waves." On Thursday voting for the finalist will compete.

Smith’s doodle was selected from thousands of entries received this year, according to a news release.

Every year, Google Doodle holds a competition for K-12 students to submit their own art for the homepage following a specific theme. This year's prompt was “I am grateful for…”

“This Doodle represents our oceans,” Smith said. “I am very grateful for the many people cleaning our oceans before there is more trash than marine animals. I hope we can restore our oceans and protect them before it is too late.”

Anyone can vote for their favorite doodle from the 54 State and Territory Winners at http://www.google.com/doodle4google/vote.html through Thursday. The public vote will determine the five national finalists, one in each grade group. Google will then announce these five national finalists, one of which will have their Doodle featured on the Google homepage for a day.

The national winner will take home a $30,000 college scholarship and his or her school will receive a $50,000 tech package towards the establishment or improvement of a computer lab or technology program.

Last year, Western Christian student Olivia Hulstein was selected for the contest with her piece, “A self portrait.”