SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- South Sioux City High School is celebrating homecoming through Saturday, with the theme of "Vintage Hollywood" for 2019.
The homecoming coronation took place Sunday. The homecoming queen is Ntombi Ngeleka, a daughter of Mwamba and Sindie Ngeleka, and the king is Eduardo Alvarez, a son of Fidel and Delia Alvarez.
Activities ahead in South Sioux City during homecoming week include a 5:30 p.m. varsity softball game at Cardinal Field, a pep assembly and talent show at 2:25 p.m. Wednesday in the high school mini dome and the annual cross country race invitational takes place at 4 p.m. Thursday at Southridge Golf Course.
The parade will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, beginning at City Hall on Dakota Avenue.
The homecoming football game is at 7 p.m. Friday, when the Cardinals host Bennington.
The homecoming dance will take place from 8-11 p.m. Saturday.
The candidates for homecoming queen were Ruby Castillo, McKenna Comstock, Zandria DeLaO, Ruby De La Torre, Elizabeth Gerkin, Megan Hansen, Areli Herrera, Kayla Kassing and Minh Phan.
The candidates for homecoming king were Jacob Aitken, Eduardo Alvarez, Juan Amador, Awnan Bouvilom, Francisco Campos, Angel De La Torre, Peyton Hiserote, Jagger Horken, Zachary Rapp and Kaden Sailors.