Hull student wins Iowa spot in Google Doodle competition

HULL, Iowa — Western Christian junior Olivia Hulstein could have her art featured on the Google homepage.

Hulstein is one of the 54 State and Territory Winners in the 14th annual Doodle for Google contest with her piece, “A self portrait.” On Thursday she will learn if she has been selected as the finalist, and be one step closer to having her art featured on the homepage for a day.

Hulstein has been doodling since she was a child. It was something she has always enjoyed, with some influence coming from family, such as her grandmother. One of the main reasons she said she enjoys it is because it is calming.

“The process of problem-solving things like how lighting would affect an environment or how to draw something from a certain angle helps take my mind off things like school and planning for college,” she said.

Every year, Google Doodle holds a competition for students to submit art of their own following a specific theme. This year’s prompt was “I care for myself by…” Hulstein had been told about the competition before by her father but didn’t decide to participate until this year.

“Both of my parents have always encouraged me in my passion, and found many opportunities for me. Sadly, I rarely listened; last year was an example of this. But I knew this year I wanted to at least try -- even if that meant I finished it four days before the competition closed,” she said.

She spent around 8 to 10 hours on the piece over three days after school. Her definition of the prompt was “I care for myself by taking time for my hobbies.”

The submission was inspired by her space and everything in the piece meaning to her. The first G being a lamp represents how she paints late into the night. The second O in the sweatshirt represents how she is in her comfort zone when she paints, and how she dresses comfortably during.

“But even outside of the letters there is a lot of important items. Like dirty paint brushes and spilled paint. Things that are a part of my actual art desk. Or the headphones -- I often listen to music or podcasts while I work -- the doodle above the desk is to represent all the doodles I have left on school assignments. My teachers will often leave encouraging notes next to them or comments. Finally the sticker on the pencil jar "My name is beautiful," because I often need to focus on more self-confidence,” she said.

Hulstein had a suspicion she had won the competition for weeks leading up to the announcement.

“At the beginning of the week a teacher said congratulations on winning that competition, but when I gave her a confused expression she said it must have been a different Hulstein,” she said.

After she was congratulated again at work, she asked her parents if they had heard anything. Her parents had been told in advance by the Google Doodle team she had won but were asked to keep it a secret. Her mom denied hearing anything.

Hulstein finally learned she was a finalist in the competition and the Iowa Winner at an all-school assembly.

“When one of the teachers announced that one of Western's students had won an art competition, all the students looked at me. I am well known for drawing at my high school,” she said.

It was announced she had won with a large printout of her art and her family in attendance.

“Honestly that moment where the rest of the school stood with me and celebrated was magical and not something I will soon forget,” she said.

After high school, Hulstein hopes to attend art school and work with Disney or Pixar doing character design and storyboarding or become an art teacher.

All of the finalist’s art can be viewed at http://www.google.com/doodle4google/vote.html. A public vote was held and on Thursday Google will announce five National Finalists, one of which will have their Doodle featured on the Google homepage for a day.

The national winner will take home a $30,000 college scholarship and his or her school will receive a $50,000 tech package for the establishment or improvement of a computer lab or technology program.