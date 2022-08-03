Hunt Elementary almost ready to welcome students

SIOUX CITY – Hunt Elementary School staff are working quickly to prepare for the first day of school in their new building.

The midtown neighborhood school, just north of 19th Street between Jackson and Nebraska streets, has been under construction for two years and will welcome its first students Aug. 23.

The district took possession of the building June 1 and teachers were welcomed July 25. The summer has been spent putting the finishing touches throughout the building and receiving furniture deliveries while teachers take time to set up their new spaces.

The L-shaped building will be about three times larger than the previous Hunt, which once stood near the construction site. The old school, built in 1906, was demolished in June 2019. Construction started September 2020.

Hunt Elementary Principal Cami Barker said there are teachers who have been with Hunt for over 20 years, and it is exciting for them to be in a new building.

“Our students and families and staff deserve this,” Barker said.

Since Hunt was officially closed in 2019, the school's students attended classes in the former Crescent Park Elementary School at 114 W. 27th St.

When entering the new school there are seven words chosen by the staff on what Hunt means to them. The words are: believe, explore, dream, create, dance, imagine and inspire.

Continuing into the commons area, the large "Hunt" letters carved into the sandstone from the original school building have been incorporated into the wall. This has been done in multiple new school constructions in Sioux City to remember the original buildings and provides a “nostalgia” feel. Other terra cotta decorations that were part of the original school are framed and displayed throughout the building.

A majority of the school is on one floor, but a lower level features additional classrooms. Because of the design of the building, each classroom boasts large windows.

Because Hunt is named the A-plus for arts and music school, there is a performing arts stage in the gymnasium that also features terra cotta aspects that were part of the original Hunt building. Barker said it is one of her favorite parts of the school.

Barker said the teachers incorporate the arts in lessons every day and the arts are utilized to teach the standards. The school theme was known before the design process, so specific rooms were designed to cater to it.

The black box theater is a space for students to do performances, as well as a space for clubs such as dance, theater, piano and vocal. Another new feature of the building is a gallery room, where students will be able to showcase artwork and parents will get to view different projects.

One of visitors' favorite parts in the new building is a large windowed stairwell that looks onto Jackson Street.

There are three outdoor playgrounds, each geared to a specific grade level, the same as other recent elementary schools built in the district.

As with other new schools, the new Hunt will have one main entrance, with a security system during school hours to keep pupils safe. Visitors will be directed solely to the principal's office area.

Barker wants the school to be a safe space for students, both physically and emotionally.

Tim Paul, the district's director of operations and maintenance said construction has gone smoothly, with only a few bumps due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Because the project started before the pandemic, many items were able to be ordered before there were shortages.

The entire school is geothermal, a more efficient heating and cooling system. It is the only school in the district with a chilled beam system, to provide an even and moderate temperature throughout the building.

Barker previously said it is amazing to see the building now, compared to when she saw the architect designs.

She said more than 90 percent of the students walked to the original school. Originally there was only one bus that was intended for students living in shelters.

The total cost of the project is estimated at $22 million. The project is being financed by the district's share of a 1-percent sales tax the state designates for new and expanded schools and other physical improvements.

The school was named for Dr. Andrew Hunt, a physician and dentist who was also the first president of the Sioux City School Board, the previous school was easily the district's oldest. The oldest remaining school building in Sioux City is now Sunnyside Elementary, which dates to 1957.