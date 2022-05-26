Hunt students celebrate last day in temporary building; new school opens in August

SIOUX CITY –Wednesday was the last day Hunt A+ Arts Elementary School students spent in the former Crescent Park Elementary School.

Students celebrated the last day by receiving awards and facing off against the staff in a kickball tournament. Superintendent Paul Gausman joined the festivities, throwing out the first pitch.

Hunt Elementary Principal Cami Barker said the year has gone by quickly as construction nears completion on the new Hunt elementary school about 1.5 miles away.

For the past three years, students have attended school in the aging building at 114 W. 27th St. Wednesday marked the last hurrah for the former Crescent Park Elementary. Built in 1920, it's by far the oldest school building in the district.

The old Hunt school was even older, built in 1906. The original Hunt school was demolished in 2019 to make room for the new structure, which is located just north of 19th Street between Jackson and Nebraska streets. The new L-shaped building is about three times larger than the original Hunt.

Barker said some of her students tell her about “the brand new school going up by my house.”

“That’s our new building,” she responds.

She said previously 95 percent of the kids walked to the original school.

The incoming fourth and fifth graders will have attended classes at all three school locations. For the younger students, they never attended the old Hunt Elementary.

Caitlin Bauerli has been teaching fourth grade in the temporary Hunt location for two years. She said she is excited about every aspect of the new building.

The temporary location is smaller than needed for the staff and students, with challenges surrounding the lack of gymnasium space and limited classroom space.

Bauerli said the new classrooms will give students their own lockers and in- classroom sinks and drinking fountains. She is looking forward to more classroom storage space.

Because Hunt is named the A-plus for arts and music school, there is a performing arts stage in the gymnasium, a “black box” theater for small performances and a gallery for students to display art.

A majority of the new school is on one floor, but a lower level features additional classrooms. Because of the design of the building, each classroom offers large windows.

There will be three outdoor playgrounds, with each geared to a specific grade level, the same as other recent elementary schools built in the district.

As with other new schools, the new Hunt will have one main entrance, with a security system during school hours to keep pupils safe. Visitors will be directed solely to the principal's office area.

The entire school is also geothermal, a more efficient heating and cooling system.

Gausman said he is proud of the district for providing more than $400 million in construction projects, but said staff makes it matter.

"Everything that's great about the Sioux City Schools starts with people," he said.

Barker said she will start the transition to the new building in June, and the teachers will start in July. Because the school released a day early, the teachers will have an extra day before school starts to set up their new classrooms, she said.

