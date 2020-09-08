Hybrid schooling in Sioux City ends, students back in large numbers in buildings

SIOUX CITY -- There were no glitches as a large influx of students made the Sioux City public schools more full on Tuesday.
As a response to coronavirus spread, Sioux City School District officials decided the 2020-21 year would begin Aug. 25, with approximately half the students attending school in person on Mondays and Thursdays, and the other half on Tuesdays and Fridays. Beyond those students, about 30 percent of pupils opted for full-time online instruction, which will continue for them.
School superintendent Paul Gausman said Tuesday's all-person instruction went well with no distinct problems.
“As we returned to full On-Site Learning today, our staff and students came together with confidence in our efforts to maintain health and safety. While the pandemic has brought about many uncertainties, the one thing that remains constant is the demonstrated commitment from school and district staff to continue nurturing the development of our students,” Gausman said in a statement to The Journal.
Through the week of school that ended Sept. 4, district officials reported there had been five reports of students with positive coronavirus cases, whereas there were seven reports of positive cases by district employees.
School officials are aiming to educate more than 15,500 students, while attempting to keep them and 2,500 teachers and other staff safe during the pandemic.
There is frequent cleaning of rooms on a daily and weekly basis, lots of signs to promote social distancing of six feet and a requirement to wear masks in buildings and buses. Some hallways will have students flowing in only one direction.
Woodbury County has had 4,360 positive tests of coronavirus, while the number of deaths from the virus stands at 58.
It was back in summer that school officials decided to begin the year in hybrid fashion. On Aug. 10, the school board voted 5-2 to open school under a hybrid learning model. They also unanimously passed a second motion requiring board approval for the extension of the hybrid model past three weeks, as board member Dan Greenwell said he didn't want that decision left exclusively up to Gausman.
Last week, Gausman said, after consulting with the Siouxland District Health, it was safe to resume classes.
Sioux City's move comes as other Siouxland schools have switched to a hybrid model of instruction. The Hinton Community School District last week moved students in grades 4-12 to a hybrid learning plan, as the COVID-19 positivity rate remains high in Plymouth County.
