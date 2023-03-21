When a student boards Yvonne Johnson’s school bus for the first time, their eyes grow wide and fill with wonder.

Sometimes they even crack a smile, marveling at the twinkling lights, bright colors of paper, zigzagging streamers, stickers galore — all features of Johnson’s “Love Bus” that she drives five days a week for the Omaha Public Schools.

Students will find Johnson in the driver seat, welcoming them into her small sanctuary. Her patterned clothes, full face of makeup, curly hair and flowery scent make children so comfortable they call her “Momma.”

“They’re not my students. They’re my babies,” Johnson said. “And I tell my babies I love them, both the big ones and the little ones. I want them to know that I’m safe to be with.”

The 25-year veteran bus driver has been operating the Love Bus for the last five years. Every few months, she spends multiple days decorating the exterior and interior of the vehicle to match the current season or holiday, like fall, Christmas, Valentine’s Day and spring.

Most of the decor comes from a discount store. One year she spent $200 decorating for Christmas because she couldn’t help herself.

Johnson created the Love Bus after being inspired by the bus of a co-worker, who has since retired. But instead of simple window stickers or trim, Johnson said she goes overboard each year to make the bus environment as welcoming as possible for her students.

“You have to give them something to focus on, or all they are going to do is go to sleep or misbehave,” Johnson said. “They don’t spend a lot of time with me, but it’s enough time that I can leave good memories that I had as a child.”

Leslie Lopez’s son, Julian, has been riding Johnson’s bus since he started prekindergarten in August at Gomez Heritage Elementary. Julian has autism and rarely speaks, but Lopez said he always has a big smile seeing the bus arrive each morning.

“My son loves the bus, how it is always decorated with seasonal colors,” Lopez said. “He loves her. She is very noble and sweet with children.”

Another of Johnson’s students from Gomez didn’t speak the entire first semester. But when Johnson decorated for spring earlier this month, the student boarded the bus, looked up and said “flower.”

“I said, OK, she is going to get flowers in her departing package,” Johnson said about the gifts she gives to students at the end of the year.

Sometimes Johnson’s giving doesn’t stop at the bus — she’s been known to send high school students money after they graduate to help with their college experience. Johnson doesn’t have children of her own.

“I just love it,” she said. “I didn’t birth them, but they are mine.”

Days can be long for Johnson, who gets up at 2:30 a.m.

She said it takes her a while to get her lashes on for the day. At 5:30 a.m., she gets to work and goes through a safety checklist for her bus before taking off around 6 a.m. to pick up students enrolled at Gomez and Bryan High School.

Johnson said she occasionally helps with busing around noon, but work for the evening routes begins around 2:15 p.m.

“Of course with 13 babies on here, it can get pretty long, so I may get back by 5:45 p.m.,” Johnson said. “I’ve driven 12 hours a day before.”

Johnson is part of the bus driver fleet employed through OPS, not Student Transportation of America, which transports the majority of students in the district. OPS drivers transport about 2,000 students, mostly in special education.

Student Transportation of America has been experiencing worsening staff shortages, impacting bus route coverage — about 74% of routes through the vendor are covered by a full-time driver.

On the routes that the district handles itself, 89% are covered by a permanent driver.

OPS bus drivers are like a family and work together to handle staff shortages when they happen, Johnson said. She thought about working as a substitute driver at one point but found out if she did, it wouldn’t be guaranteed she would drive the Love Bus.

She said without the decorated bus, she wouldn’t be able to bring joy to others.

“It matters not just to the students — my co-workers, principals and teachers come on here and love the feeling on here,” Johnson said. “People in traffic have honked me down, because it’s dark in the morning and you can see all these lights. And they’re like, ‘What’s going on in there? You do all that for the kids?’ I say ‘yes.’ And it’s kind of contagious.”

