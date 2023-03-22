Beginning Thursday, March 23, the University of Illinois Extension 4-H will host a free, five-week series to help Latinx students prepare for college and future career readiness.

The program, titled "Juntos: Together for a Better Education," will offer activities like workshops, speakers and free college or university visits for students in grades 7-11. Beginning this week, the program will meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m. each Thursday until April 20 at the Boys and Girls Club located on 1122 5th Ave. in Moline.

Juntos aims to connect Latinx or Hispanic students and families with people and resources that can inspire or guide them through their next steps in education, college or future job opportunities.

“The program’s goal is to help the students learn the best ways to make the transition from high school to higher education and jobs," Jennifer Peterson, youth development educator at Illinois Extension, said in a news release.

According to the release, the program will offer five workshops to review education, goals, how to apply to colleges, scholarships, jobs and other important related topics. Each Juntos session will feature Spanish-speaking presenters and interpreters, provide on-site child care for younger siblings and serve food.

Registration for the program is required. Those interested in registering can do so through the following methods:

Online at https://go.illinois.edu/Juntos.

Calling the Illinois Extension at 309-756-9978.

Inquiring at the Moline Boys and Girls Club, at 309-757-5777, or emailing club director Maria Lopez at mlopez@bgcmv.org

Those who need a reasonable accommodation to participate must contact Peterson at 309-756-9978 or jpetersn@illinois.edu. Juntos is partially supported by a grant from The Moline Foundation.

Photos: Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley, Golf Ball Drop 073120-qc-nws-golfball-068 073120-qc-nws-golfball-102 073120-qc-nws-golfball-099 073120-qc-nws-golfball-070 073120-qc-nws-golfball-077 073120-qc-nws-golfball-080 073120-qc-nws-golfball-087 073120-qc-nws-golfball-055 073120-qc-nws-golfball-061 073120-qc-nws-golfball-078 073120-qc-nws-golfball-083