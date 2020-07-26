In year far from typical, Sioux City kindergarten teacher adjusts curriculum plan

SIOUX CITY -- Walking into her classroom for only the second time since Iowa schools were closed due to COVID-19 concerns in mid-March, Yesenia Macias was busy counting llamas and unicorns.
The Irving Dual Language Elementary School teacher explained that the animals, one of which is real and the other one mythological, are her class's unofficial mascots.
Indeed, llamas and unicorns in the form of plush toys, art pieces or drawings had been pushed into the corners of Macias's classroom after building maintenance people began cleaning carpets.
So were desks, chairs and other items needed to teach kids.
"Most years, I would already be in the classroom, preparing for the school year," said Macias, who is in her fifth year at Irving. "However, this isn't your typical year."
By the time Sioux City public school students are scheduled to return on Aug. 25, the old rules may not apply.
"Due to social distance requirements, I don't know if the kids will be working on the floor, at desks or on top of yoga balls," Macias said. "To be honest, I'm not even sure if arts and crafts will even be allowed right away."
Such concerns are especially important for kindergarten teachers, since they are also teaching social skills to students who may not have any prior classroom experience.
"We teach them things like reading body language or identifying emotions by looking at a person's face," Macias explained. "This isn't easy when a person is wearing a mask."
In addition, kindergarten teachers want to make sure students start the school life on a positive note.
Macias will be one of the speakers for a virtual Bilingual Teacher Conference that will take place online Wednesday through Sunday. She will be helping fellow educators understand social-emotional learning, which can have a profound impact on kids.
Such learning requires input from other teachers as well as the families of students. This input wasn't available when schools closed their doors last spring.
However, Macias is looking forward to collaborating with her colleagues once again when school begins.
"We are training for the 21st century and that requires plenty of collaboration," she said. "That means teachers collaborating with teachers and students collaborating with each other."
So, what will happen if schools need to close and learning must be done online?
Macias said students, even in kindergarten, are surprisingly internet-savvy.
"I know some students who already want to become YouTube stars," she said.
But what if some families don't use resources like the internet or computers? Macias tells parents they don't need to worry.
"We'll drop off school material ourselves," she explained. "We are willing to make a special delivery to the homes of our students."
Macias pulled out her favorite book from a shelf. It is "El Monstruo de Colores" ("The Color Monster") by Anna Llenas.
Subtitled "A Pop-Up Book for Feelings," the story identifies certain colors with a corresponding emotion. For instance, yellow represents happiness, blue is sadness, red is anger, black is fear, and green is calm.
Macias is looking forward to plenty of yellow and green days for the coming school year.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.