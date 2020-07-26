In year far from typical, Sioux City kindergarten teacher adjusts curriculum plan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Walking into her classroom for only the second time since Iowa schools were closed due to COVID-19 concerns in mid-March, Yesenia Macias was busy counting llamas and unicorns.

The Irving Dual Language Elementary School teacher explained that the animals, one of which is real and the other one mythological, are her class's unofficial mascots.

Indeed, llamas and unicorns in the form of plush toys, art pieces or drawings had been pushed into the corners of Macias's classroom after building maintenance people began cleaning carpets.

So were desks, chairs and other items needed to teach kids.

"Most years, I would already be in the classroom, preparing for the school year," said Macias, who is in her fifth year at Irving. "However, this isn't your typical year."

By the time Sioux City public school students are scheduled to return on Aug. 25, the old rules may not apply.

"Due to social distance requirements, I don't know if the kids will be working on the floor, at desks or on top of yoga balls," Macias said. "To be honest, I'm not even sure if arts and crafts will even be allowed right away."