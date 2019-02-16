SIOUX CITY -- With state lawmakers settling on a 2.06 percent increase in basic state aid for Iowa’s K-12 public schools, the Sioux City School District "will not likely see significant reductions" in staff or programs, Superintendent Paul Gausman said Friday.
The Iowa Senate on Wednesday approved a $3.3 billion public school state funding package for the 2019-20 school year, sending the measure to Gov. Kim Reynolds, who said Wednesday she looks forward to signing the measure.
The package also includes additional funding for districts with higher transportation costs and per-pupil spending levels than some other districts.
The 2.06 percent increase in state supplemental aid is higher than the previous two budget years, which saw increases of 1.1 percent and 1 percent.
During those recent years, Sioux City district officials were forced to cut millions of dollars in spending, which included slashing some teachers' pay and offering financial incentives to teachers who agreed to retire early.
The school board recently began work on a roughly $200 million budget for next year. In recent meetings with the board, Financial Officer Patty Blankenship prepared budget scenarios with supplemental state aid percentages at zero, 1, 2 and 2.3 percent.
"While we always hope to receive increases in school funding that are more consistent with economic inflation, we were prepared for an outcome that could result in a rate like the one currently pending approval...The proposed increase is an amount close to our highest scenario, so we recognize that it is a better picture for our budget than it could have been," Gausman said Friday.
Therefore, he added, "We do not predict the fiscal year 2020 budget will include the requirements of significant reductions. The board made difficult decisions in recent years to manage the budget through historically low growth in funding and those decisions have set us up for success with this budget, as well as for our future."
Last year, the board accepted Gausman's recommendation to eliminate the extra-duty pay previously given to 296 middle school and high school teachers, or about 30 percent of the total district instructors. The teachers received about $4,700 on average to perform additional classroom duties during sixth period, in the eight-period schedule. The decision saved $1.44 million, or nearly all of the $1.6 million school officials cut from the budget in fiscal 2018-19.
In the previous year, the school board approved an expanded early-retirement package to help balance the budget.
This year, legislators set the level of state aid in mid-February, much sooner than in some recent years. That's helpful, Gausman said, since Iowa districts are required to finalize their fiscal 2019-20 budgets budgets by April 15.
"It is always better to prepare the budget with the knowledge of the legislature’s approved revenue amounts rather than having to speculate," Gausman said.
In the current $204 million budget, $169.6 million comes from general fund spending. The district's current property tax rate is $15.35 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, or down by 4 cents per $1,000 from the prior year.
The school board is scheduled to next discuss the budget at its Feb. 25 meeting.